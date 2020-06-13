LITTLETON, NH – Memorial Scholarships given by the Lions, in memory of Keri Jo Kingsland, Lion Robert Bowker and Lion Philip Cross, were recently announced by Lions Scholarship Committee Chair Dan Stearns on video using the social media platforms, YouTube and Zoom, during the 2020 Virtual Class Night program at Littleton High School. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the change to remote video format.
The Keri Jo Kingsland Memorial Scholarships, founded in 1967, are given by the Lions in memory, of Keri Jo Kingsland, the daughter of past district governor and former Littleton Lion Spencer Kingsland and his late wife Maxine. Keri Jo died at the young age of five. The 2020 recipients — Elisabeth Thompson, Peyton Silvers, Faith Santo, Kaylee Quinones, Austin Hastings, Josslyn Hagan and Parker Briggs — will receive $1000 each.
The Robert Bowker Memorial Scholarship is given in memory of club charter member Robert E. Bowker who was also a lawyer and judge. Preference is given to a class member pursuing a career in law or allied field of study. This year’s recipient receiving $1000 is Kelsey Houghton.
The Philip Cross Memorial Scholarship is given in memory of long-time club member and local automotive dealership owner Philip J. Cross. It is awarded to a graduate pursuing a study of Automotive Technology. Willard Skidmore, the 2020 recipient, will receive $1000.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club 0rganization with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in over 200 countries. The Littleton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Littleton Diner. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For further information or membership inquiries e-mail littleton.nhlions@gmail.com.
