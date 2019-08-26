Classes resume Aug. 26 for schools in Littleton School District. The following are the bus runs for the 2019-2020 school year. Times are estimated from last year’s runs. Times are subject to change pending additions/deletions of children. Students are expected to be at their designated bus stop 5 minutes before pickup. For more information, call Berry Transportation, (603) 636-6100.
Bus #94 Route
AM: 6:45, Farr Hill Road; 6:50, arrive at Fox Ridge Road; 6:55, arrives at Brickyard Road; 7, Dells Road; 7:05, Mt. Eustis/Cyr Road; 7:25, drop off at high school (LHS); 7:30, drop off at Lakeway (LES).
Bus #93 Route
AM: 6:34, start at Chicken Coop Farm on Monroe Road/Route 18; 6:36, pick-ups along the way until Partridge Lake Road, after Hagan’s Mobile Homes; 6:42, turn around, pick up at Moore Court and then around Partridge Lake Road; 6:48, end of Partridge Lake, back on Route 18 for pick ups; 7:02, Slate Ledge Road (up road and back down for pick-ups); 7:12, Route 18, head towards town; 7:20, drop off LHS; 7:30, drop off LES.
Bus #114 Route
AM: 7:02, top of Mann’s Hill; 7:04, Broomstick Hill Road; 7:15, Whitefield Road for pick ups; 7:19, Orchard Hill Road; 7:21, stop at Lakeway for courtesy riders; 7:25, drop off LHS; 7:30, drop off LES.
Bus #99 Route
AM: 6:39, Broomstick Road; 6:44, Autumn Road; 6:47, Mt. Misery Road; 6:50, Osgood turn around area; 6:56, Perkins Road; 7:02, Edencroft Road; 7:04, Waterford Road; 7:10, starting on Hilltop Road; 7:14, turn around at Crazy Horse Campground; 7:19, Route 18; 7:25, drop off LHS; 7:30, drop off LES.
