LISBON, NH — 2020-2021 was a busy and hectic year for students, teachers and administrators, with COVID-19 and remote learning many federal grant funds for enrichment were, as would be expected, left untouched. New Superintendent of Schools Kate Segal — for White Mountains School Administrative Unit 35, serving schools in Bethlehem, Easton, Franconia, Sugar Hill, Lisbon, Lyman and Landaff — and Business Administrator Toni Butterfield hired a federal grants manager — Jennifer Opalinski — just weeks before some grants were set to expire. Opalinski was given a crash course to get up to speed.

SAU 35 wanted to make sure that local schools in the district did not leave dollars on the table. Although some grant funding did expire before it could be expended, new Lisbon Regional School Principal Sam Natti, made quick decisions to expend as much as he could for the benefit of his students.

