LISBON, NH — 2020-2021 was a busy and hectic year for students, teachers and administrators, with COVID-19 and remote learning many federal grant funds for enrichment were, as would be expected, left untouched. New Superintendent of Schools Kate Segal — for White Mountains School Administrative Unit 35, serving schools in Bethlehem, Easton, Franconia, Sugar Hill, Lisbon, Lyman and Landaff — and Business Administrator Toni Butterfield hired a federal grants manager — Jennifer Opalinski — just weeks before some grants were set to expire. Opalinski was given a crash course to get up to speed.
SAU 35 wanted to make sure that local schools in the district did not leave dollars on the table. Although some grant funding did expire before it could be expended, new Lisbon Regional School Principal Sam Natti, made quick decisions to expend as much as he could for the benefit of his students.
“We’ll do what ever we have to, to capture the 2020 funding for our school,” Natti said.
In Littleton, N.H., Littleton Studio School Director Lori Silva worked with LRS Art Teacher Alyssa Powers to put together an art enrichment opportunity. With only 30 days in September to access thousands of dollars in Title IV A funding from 2020, Opalinski finalized a proposal for art enrichment that was approved the day of the deadline, Sept. 13.
Beginning on Sept. 20, pottery, jewelry making and print making were just a few of the classes that the Studio School instructors offered LRS students. Silva and Powers collaborated on a two-week program that exposed students to a variety of art mediums they wouldn’t otherwise experience.
Littleton Studio School, Powers and Natti were flexible and responsive. “Without their time, effort and spontaneity, I just don’t think we could have utilized this 2020 grant.” Opalinski explained. “I can’t thank all the stakeholders enough for their efforts to accept and utilize this title IV funding that was set to expire.”
Superintendent Segal appreciates and commends the collaboration between the Lisbon School District and SAU 35 staff, in writing federal grant funds to offer engaging and authentic enrichment opportunities for students. These Federal grants, awards of federal financial assistance to support education and learning, provide significant opportunities for students that are not funded in the general school budget. Successful grant writing takes focus, dedication and collaboration to complete the considerable amount of written material including, but not limited to proposal summaries, objectives outcomes, sustainability, research and more.
In addition to implementing the grant proposal at the building level, SAU 35 is responsible for completing administrative, financial and programmatic reports providing information on the financial status and program performance of each grant project. SAU 35 Business Manager Toni Butterfield and her assistants, Dawn Aldrich and Ann Huddelston, also respond to any federal grant audit requests.
