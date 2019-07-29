The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2019 spring semester at Springfield College. Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500 for the semester.
Vermont
Bradford: David Gaiser, studying Human Services.
Barton: Daniele Mcallister, studying Human Services.
Derby: Amy Campbell, studying Human Services.
East Burke: Randy Beer, studying Human Services.
Lyndonville: Myrriah Baldwin, studying Human Services; Beth Bigelow, studying Human Services.
St. Johnsbury: Ryan Bonneau, studying Human Services; Jessica Bussiere, studying Human Services; Kiara Otero, studying Human Services.
New Hampshire
Bethehem: Jakob Raichle, studying Sport Management.
Littleton: Caitlyn MacKenzie, studying Human Services.
North Stratford: Renee Kennett, studying Human Services.
