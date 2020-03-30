Logan Samuels, of Barnet, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Boston University in Boston, Mass. Each school and college at BU has their own criterion for the dean’s list, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), or be in the top 30 percent of their class, as well as a full course load as a full time student.

