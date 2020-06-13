Logan VonHeeder Awarded NKHS/Rotary Club Scholarship

NEWPORT — Northeast Kingdom Human Services, Inc. (NKHS) recently awarded Logan VonHeeder, a graduate of North Country Union High School, the NKHS Scholarship.
Since 2018, the NKHS Wellness Committee made a commitment to be a partner with the Rotary Club of Newport that administers the scholarship program. NKHS supports the youth in the communities who have chosen to attend a Vermont college in pursuit of a degree in a human services related field. The NKHS Scholarship donation is possible through NKHS employees that donate to the Jeans Fund every other Friday. The NKHS Wellness Committee oversees the Jeans Fund with the purpose to support the greater good for our local population.
This year, the Rotary Club of Newport Scholarship Committee selected Logan, from Newport Center, for this award. Logan wrote in her application: “My drive to become a mental health professional has influenced me to take advantage of the opportunities that my community has offered me.” She shared her passion for Psychology and her commitment to earn a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Logan hopes to participate in internships correlating with her field of study and reside in Vermont after graduating from the University of Vermont.
Logan is a first-generation college-bound student. Logan participated in the Early College program allowing her to earn college credits while attending high school. She participated in and led many activities both in school and in the community.
“It is a true privilege to support our local communities and Logan is a great choice for this award,” said Tomasz Jankowski, president and CEO of NKHS. “NKHS values education and it warms our collective hearts to observe young people expressing such interest and passion for pursuing this field of study.”
Logan said, “I will be able to help the people who need it most, be an active member in my community, and flourish within the helping profession.”
More information about NKHS is available on the website at www.nkhs.org or call (802) 334-6744 (Newport/Derby) or (802) 748-3181 (St. Johnsbury).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.