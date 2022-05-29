LOWELL — Three eighth-grade students at Lowell Graded School decided in December 2021 to partake in the Greenway Institute’s Sustainable Engineering Challenge for 2021-2022 school year — Cameron King, Ephraim Elmer and Cedar Decker. This year’s challenge was focused on sustainable energy and clean water.
Greenway Institute’s goal is to get young people excited about designing and building solutions that strengthen their own communities, and to give them the engineering skills and confidence to do that more effectively and more sustainably.
The students had to design and build a technology that improves access to clean water somewhere on the globe. They chose to build a full-scale model that would provide clean water to an off-grid seasonal Vermont camp using one solar panel, a 12 volt battery, a 12 volt water pump, two 55 gallon drums, along with hose and some other small items.
The students first had to research each material they may want to use with a budget of $1,500. These students spent less than $700 for their design. Norwich Technologies was the sponsor of the event that provided the materials for the students to work with.
When the materials arrived the students spent one day a week of Jennifer Blay’s science class time building and adapting their design as necessary. They ran into a few problems along the way.
“Every time we set up our system and run it, there is a new problem to fix,” said Cedar Decker. Each problem gave them a chance to put their teamwork and problem solving skills to the test as just working together as middle schoolers can be hard work. At one point after taking their pump apart they were not sure they would be able to continue the project as the pump was broken and required repairs. Their Humanities teacher, Michael Brooks, was able to teach them about their small pump motor and was able to repair it for competition day.
Competition day was held on May 6. The students made the journey to Windsor Technology Park in Windsor, Vt. to be the only middle school team to compete against 7 other teams from Windsor High School.
During the ride to the competition, there was some talk about hoping the pump would work, hoping the water would come out of their last 5-gallon jug as they had to modify it the day before and didn’t get to test it, and hoping they would do a good job presenting. Cameron King then said “That is a lot of hoping!”
The students waited as patiently — as any middle schooler could possibly be — since they were the last group to compete. Everything started out well, but then, when the water was about halfway through the system, Cameron shut the pump off so as to not overwork it. When he went to restart it, the pump did not work. He took the pump apart and showed the judges the problem, which was that the solder broke loose from one of the magnets.
The students never got upset when the pump broke. They maintained their cool and were willing to do whatever the judges wanted. Thankfully, another group had purchased the same water pump and let the Lowell team use the pump to complete the challenge. With the use of the pump their project worked and water went through their whole system without a problem. The students placed during the awards ceremony, receiving the Most Meaningful Impact Award along with $30 each and a certificate.
Blay said “This challenge gave them an authentic audience and reason to continue their work even though it was challenging. Thank you Greenway Institute for this opportunity for students to learn to persevere through rigorous, meaningful, collaborative work!”
