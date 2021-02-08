LRUHS Guidance Director Tim Chamberlin Named 2021 VTSCA Outstanding School Counselor Of The Year

ORLEANS — The Vermont School Counselor Association (VTSCA) has presented Lake Region Union High School Guidance Director Timothy Chamberlin with the 2021 James F. Cawley Outstanding School Counselor of the Year Award. The VTSCA James F. Cawley Award is presented annually to a school counselor who has made distinguished contributions to their school and community and consistently provides outstanding and innovative counseling to Vermont youth. The award is presented to a counselor who has more than five years in the field of school counseling and holds a master’s degree in school counseling.
Tim is responsible for programs that support the academic, career and social/emotional development of all students. Additionally he maintains a high moral standards in the his personal and professional conduct. At LRUHS, he has demonstrated leadership, advocacy and collaboration in his work to promote rigorous educational experiences for all students.
Tim has worked as a school counselor for 23 years, serving Vermont youth through his position as director of counseling at LRUHS. Tim’s days at Lake Region revolve around supporting his students with class registration, community service hours, financial aid, college and career counseling and so much more. Annually, he hosts a Financial Aid Night for high school seniors where he provides them and their families with guidance for completing the FAFSA and VSAC grant applications. Tim also works to ensure that all of his students have access to post-secondary education: he coordinates the Advanced Placement and Flexible Pathways programs, assists students with Dual Enrollment registration, acts as liaison between the high school and the North Country Career Center, and organizes the annual College and Career Fair.
In addition to all of his work at LRUHS and to further ensure that his students succeed, Tim has cultivated a strong relationship with the Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound Program. Because of Tim’s dedicated relationship with the Upward Bound program, alumni from Lake Region are attending college in bachelors, technical, and certification programs, and are thriving, at NVU-Lyndon, Norwich, Community College of Vermont, Champlain College, St. Michael’s, Vermont Tech the University of Vermont, Campbell College, and Moberly Area Community College. Tim played a pivotal role in these success stories. Furthermore, he genuinely cares about his students and has the ability to fairly evaluate their needs, strengths and weaknesses — and then put that practical evaluation into an action plan to improve student performance and outcomes.
The support he has provided over the years has truly helped ensure that the area’s first generation and low-to-modest-income students receive the services so necessary to compete in the world of higher education. Tim is a true professional who builds lasting relationships with colleagues and students alike. His commitment to his student’s success makes him a worthy recipient of the 2021 James F. Cawley Outstanding School Counselor of the Year Award.
