LRUHS Students Green Up Surrounding Communities
ORLEANS — Students from Lake Region Union High School participated in a Green Up Day field trip on May 5 as a community service activity in collaboration with their physical education class. Thirty-six students helped clean up 41 bags of garbage, 43 tires, and covered 4.6 miles of road frontage in the local Barton and Orleans communities. The group focused their efforts on Hollow Road, Kinsey Road, parts of Elm Street, and parts of Tefler Hill Road. School Resource Officer Doug Morrill joined to assist with traffic, visibility and disposal of any unsafe items. One main goal, aside from cleaning up the local communities, was to involve more students, especially those where transportation could be a barrier, and highlight the role that the community service program can play in the community. (Courtesy photo)

