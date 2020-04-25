Over 50 Lyndon Town School teachers, administrators and staff members joined a lineup on April 20, led by the school mascot, Buddy the Bulldog, a school bus and a Lyndon fire truck, as their car parade traveled main roads and side streets with sirens, car horns, shouts and smiles for students and families who had gathered along the way. Seeing the excited faces, reading the signs of love and support and hearing the voices of kids cheering as the lineup passed by turned a simple activity into a heartwarming experience more profound than anyone could have imagined.
The parade was planned as a show of support and encouragement for the community during this very difficult time. It turned into an unforgettable event for every person involved in the procession, filling each one with love and with pride and with more joy in their hearts than most have felt in quite a while.
Johanna Fournier, Sue Galipeault, Tara Nichols and Gwen Stahl organized the parade.
