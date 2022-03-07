Lunenburg 5th Grader’s Essay Best In State, Advances To Regionals

A Lunenburg fifth-grader’s essay highlighting the important of remembering fallen soldiers recently advanced to a regional contest after winning at the state level.
Lucianna Ball wrote “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” as part of the Daughters of the American Revolution Essay Contest. It won first place at the local DAR chapter level and then was presented at the state competition where it won in Ball’s grade level.
Ball and her family have been invited to a meeting at the Lyndon Outing Club in Lyndonville on April 23 where Ball will receive a certificate, a medal and a check. She has also been asked to read her essay to the people gathered for the meeting. Additionally, it’s anticipated that Ball will be asked to read her essay at the John Strong Mansion Museum in Addison in August.
Contest organizers said the essay prompt was designed to encourage students to think more about the many different people, known and unknown, who were a part of the American Revolution, and perhaps even see themselves in the figures they wrote about.
Lucianna Ball’s “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”
It was a beautiful Sunday morning on the farm and we had amazing sunrises when the sky was clear. The best view of the sunrises was out of my bedroom window. I pretended to take photographs every morning. I wanted to be a photographer when I grew up but of course being a twelve year old girl, it wasn’t easy.
Everyone picked on me for my passion like my friends and my older brother. Mostly my older brother but my brother doesn’t anymore because he joined the army. He was actually going to fight in World War I. I was so happy for him because he loves being in the army. Sometimes I get sad because he’s not here but I remember he’s out saving the world just like a superhero. He was my superhero too.
I went downstairs for breakfast and I saw my mom telling my dad to get the mail. He came back in a few moments later, looking at the newspaper and threw the mail on the dining room table. My mom looked through it and she said, “Theo, Jamie! We got a letter from your brother!” Me and my little brother gathered around my mother. She read,”On behalf of the Department of the Army, it is my sad duty…” My mom dropped to her knees and dropped the letter as it flew to the ground. She started to cry and I picked up the letter. “On behalf of the Department of the Army, it is my sad duty to confirm that your son, Private John S. Gordar is presumed to have been killed in action.” I dropped to my knees to hug my mom. I tried not to cry and be strong for her but I cried too.
Three months after the passing of my brother, we got invited to the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11th in Washington, D.C. We already lived in Virginia which wasn’t that far away so we could make it there easily. We all wore our nicest clothes and shoes except Theo who hated dressing up. He wasn’t taking our brother’s passing away very well. I was upset too but I know he died doing what he loved and fighting for our country.
At the Ceremony, President Harding talked about how many brave soldiers lost their lives fighting for our country. As he spoke, it made me wonder why it is important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation? Each year, each month, each day lots of soldiers die on the battlefield serving our nation and I think they need to be recognized. Even if it’s just a moment of silence or taking a knee, a speech or gathering, or just remembering them to show them a sign of respect. Personally, I think you should do all of those things and more but doing one simple thing is a lot. My final answer to the question of why it’s important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation is that while we are safe at home, Army men and women are risking their lives to keep us and the country safe.
(Cited works: Harris, Megan. “Beyond ‘I Regret to Inform You.’” Today, 23 Feb. 2015, https://blogs.loc.gov/folklife/2015/02/beyond-i-regret-to-inform-you/. “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” Arlington National Cemetery, http://arlingtoncemetery.mil/explore/tomb-of-the-unknown-soldier.)
