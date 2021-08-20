Lunenburg School resumes classes on Aug. 30. Masks must be worn while on the bus. Be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If we have to wait for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for the students after school. Not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it arrives. Please see school guidelines. For more information about bus routes, contact
Bus#1 — Bonnie
AM: 6:44, Firestation; 6:46, 27 Baptist Hill Rd.; 6:47, 200 Baptist Hill Rd; 6:49, 710 Baptist Hill Rd.; 6:52, Baptist Hill Road/Thomas Road; 6:56, Gilman School; 6:58, River Road/Washington Avenue; 7:01, River Road/Dow Road; 7:05, 1811 Oregon Rd.; 7:08, 500 Dance Hall Rd.; 7:10, 2031 West Lunenburg Rd.; 7:12, 1811 West Lunenburg Rd.; 7:13, 1735 West Lunenburg Rd.; 7:16, Route 2/Dupont Road; 7:18, 350 Tobyne Rd.; 7:25, Lunenburg School.
PM: 3:30, Lunenburg School; 3:32, Firestation; 3:34, Baptist Hill Road; 3:35, 200 Baptist Hill Rd.; 3:37, 710 Baptist Hill Rd.; 3:40, Baptist Hill Road/Thomas Road; 3:44, Gilman School; 3:48, River Road/Washington Avenue; 3:51, River Road/Dow Road; 3:55, 1811 Oregon Rd.; 3:58, 500 Dance Hall Rd.; 4, 2031 West Lunenburg Rd.; 4:02, 1811 West Lunenburg Rd.; 4:03, 1735 West Lunenburg Rd.; 4:06, Route 2/Dupont Road; 4:08, 350 Tobyne Rd.
Bus #2 — Jeremiah
AM: 6:26, 1928 River Rd.; 6:29, 2531 River Rd.; 6:30, 2060 River Rd.; 6:32, 1756 River Rd.; 6:34, River Road & Mallait Road; 6:36, 1052 River Rd.; 6:38, 716 South Lunenburg Rd.; 6:40, 463 South Lunenburg Rd.; 6:41, 370 South Lunenburg Rd.; 6:43, 167 South Lunenburg Rd.; 6:44, 117 South Lunenburg Rd.; 6:45, Town Clerks Office; 6:46, 184 East Main St.; 6:47, 291 East Main St.; 6:48, Transfer Station Road; 6:49, 564 East Main St./Route 2; 6:50, Sunrise Acres/Route 2; 6:52, Route 2 & River Road; 6:56, Auburn Star Farm Road; 6:59, 909 Lancaster Rd./Route 2; 7:07, turn out on Cole Hill; 7:14, Pond Hill Road/West Side Drive; 7:15, 1047 Pond Hill Rd.; 7:16, 1391 Pond Hill Rd.; 7:18, 1844 Pond Hill Rd.; 7:25, Lunenburg School.
PM: 3:30, Lunenburg School; 3:31, Town Clerks Office; 3:32, 184 East Main St.; 3:33, 291 East Main St.; 3:34, Transfer Station Road; 3:35, 564 East Main St./Route 2; 3:36, Sunrise Acres/Route 2; 3:38, Route 2 & River Road; 3:44, Auburn Star Farm Road; 3:47, 909 Lancaster Rd./Route 2; 3:55, turn out on Cole Hill; 4:02, Pond Hill Road/West Side Drive; 4:03, 1047 Pond Hill Rd.; 4:05, 1391 Pond Hill Rd.; 4:07, 1844 Pond Hill Rd.; 4:13, 117 South Lunenburg Rd.; 4:14, 167 South Lunenburg Rd.; 4:16, 370 South Lunenburg Rd.; 4:17, 463 South Lunenburg Rd.; 4:19, 716 South Lunenburg Rd.; 4:21, 1052 River Rd.; 4:23, River Road & Mallait Road; 4:25, 1756 River Rd.; 4:27, 2060 River Rd.; 4:28, 2531 River Rd.; 4:31, 1928 River Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.