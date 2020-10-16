Lyndon Institute 2020 Grads Restore Historic York Meeting House Tables

LYNDON CENTER — During their last semester at Lyndon Institute, 2020 graduates Mark Liberty and Tyler McMahon restored tables from the York Meeting House in Lyndon Center, under the guidance of Instructor Jerry Leonard. The tables, dating back to the 19th century, had several layers of varnish and paint stripped off, as well as a patchwork of previous repairs removed before the students could restore, sand and apply a new finish to these historic items.
Frances Taylor, a trustee of The Upright Steeple Society (the group heading up restoration efforts of the meeting house) said in a recent email to Leonard, “I can easily see that it was not only an incredible learning opportunity, with many challenges requiring creativity and invention, but also appeared to be truly a ‘labor of love.’ Under your guidance, Mark Liberty and Tyler McMahon spent many extra hours and honed in on the fine points to present two stunning final products! It is so obvious that close attention was paid to every tiny detail of the restoration. All of the other trustees join me in thanking you, and them, for your efforts to promote ‘giving back to the community’ — this project is surely a testament to building good future citizens who honor the past and build for the future.”
