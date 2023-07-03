Lyndon Institute recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2022-2023 academic year.
High Honors
Grade 12: Jordan Bandy, Taylor Bean, Hunter Beer, Camden Berry, Brock Bickford, Julia Bigelow, Abby Fillion, Ashton Gould, Zachary Hale, Jackson Holderby, Eli Hooker, Charles Jaborek, Leah LaCoss, Zane Mawhinney, Lilyan Miller, Emma Montgomery, Lukas Norheim, Ellery Norwood, Chelsea Ott, Gracie Peavey, Delaney Raymond, Brian Somers, Gemma Stowell, Julia Taylor, Austin Wheeler, David White, Gavin Williams, Matthew Young and Owen Young-Allen.
Grade 11: Chad Billings, Jazmine Bogie, Brianna Burbo, Talan Carpenter, Tanner Carpenter, Una Colby, Maya DeCesare, Daniel Driscoll, Luke Eason, Lydia Gillespie, Gavohn Gonyaw-Eaton, Summer Guilmette, K-Leigh Hodgdon, Megan Hubbard, Spencer Irwin, Hayden Marceau, Breeah Normand, Molly Renaudette, Cady Robillard, Josie Rowell, Molly Smith, Bryce Stevens, Taylor Trepanier, Nadia VanDyk, Harmony VanDyk and Jillian Wells.
Grade 10: Alida Apgar, Gabrielle Atkins, Nevaeh Aviles, Vincent Courtemarche, Ezra Goss, Tanner Harvey, Clara Hernandez-Carretero, Carter Johns, Maedi Kowal, Landon Labounty, Tristan Lemieux, Cassandra Leonard, Wyatt Mason, Macey Mawhinney, Ryan McFeeley, Parker Norway, Aryonna Parker, Anikan Percy, Tori Persons, Yann Sanchez, Joseph Schabler, Tamyka Shedd, Trent Simpson, Ashleigh Simpson, Jayden Smith, Maida Stahler, Clio Steele, Rebecca Tanner, Timothy Tester, Alyse Trepanier, Jason Vance, Yuning Wei and Malik Williamson.
Grade 9: Kianna Allen, Lillian Ball, Aiden Bashaw, Felix Campbell, Amelia Cornelius, Adrienne Desrochers, Shelbie Ely, Julia Gillespie, Mayan Hickman, Griffin Lawson, Ryleigh Lefebvre, Bailey Levine, Logan Nelson, Taylor Ott, Grant Owen, Thomas Patrick, Taylor Pittman, Raymond Powers, Isabella Simonds, Charley Villeneuve and Logan Wheeler.
Honors
Grade 12: Brianne Allegra, Isaiah Clarke, Gracie Colby, MaryJane Easterbrooks, Deago Eastman, Teagan Genier, Kaylin Larrabee, Theodore Levine, Jacob Loranger, Grace Martin, Kealey Ouellette, Joy Ruggles and Jacob Sanville.
Grade 11: Emma Amadon, Piper Durand, Adam Dusek, Samuel Eason, Georgia Fisher, Joseph Garrett, Streeter Middleton, Mollie Miller, Mahrie Mitchell, Wyatt Reed, Jason Richmann, Natalie Santaw, Alexander Sirois and William Wright.
Grade 10: Jasmine Barrett, Carter Houghton, Lily Lafferty, Ethan Lussier, Rita Martin, Anna Thomas, Brett Wallingford and Isaac Young.
Grade 9: Beckett Bailey, Harper Clark, Jenesa Cote, Nikko D’Auria, Cannon Fillion, Kylee Gilcreast, Samantha Hensel, Ian Langtange, Alan Lin, Annie Locke, Marah Mitchell, Dayna Moore, Mayla Paquette, Darby Peters, Ava Rapkowicz, Lucas Simpson, Kathryn Sylvester, Colin Ulrich and Mckenzie Utley.
