LYNDON CENTER — As the world begins its steady shift toward electric-powered vehicles (EVs), consumers will soon need technicians skilled in servicing and maintaining these new cars and trucks. Anticipating that need, Lyndon Institute’s Automotive Technology program has taken its first steps towards training tomorrow’s mechanics to work on the kinds of vehicles they are increasingly likely to encounter as they get ready to make their way into the workforce.
This spring, Automotive Instructor Dan Camber traveled to Sterling, Ill. to take part in a week-long training program, working with six other teachers — four college-level and two secondary-level — to build an EV from scratch using a kit provided by The Switch Lab.
LI recently acquired a complete kit of its own from The Switch Lab — a 72v AGM lead-acid DC drive system model — with funding made available through the T.I.M.E. (Technology, Innovation, Modernization, Equipment) grant supported by the VT Agency of Education for Career and Technical Education Centers.
“The state of Vermont has given us a directive to incorporate hybrid and EV technologies into the curriculum, and this kit is a fantastic way to accomplish this goal,” Camber said. “What’s great about this project is that the kit can be assembled, disassembled, and reassembled year after year.”
Starting next year, the EV unit will be incorporated into Automotive Technologies 2, a half-day course for juniors and seniors, and will become a regular part of the curriculum.
“What I especially like about this kit is that it’s a complete model. The students will have to work together to assemble a full car — from the frame to the drive system to the interior — then take it out on the road and test it. It’s very detail-oriented work, especially the electronics, which are pretty elaborate.”
Camber estimates that the project will take about a month to complete. Students will build a series of modules, which will then be installed in the chassis. In the end, the class will have a fully registered electric vehicle, though its three-wheel build means the kit will technically be registered as a motorcycle.
“We’ll be able to cover a lot of skills through this project. Most importantly, it’ll give our students a chance to learn about power balancing as they incorporate the batteries with the rest of the EV tech. There’s an incredible amount of wiring that runs throughout the car and taps into just about every system, including the motor.”
It’s not always easy to know how fast the future will come, especially when it pertains to emerging technologies, but EV adoption seems to be gathering (emissions free) speed, especially with the growing economic and environmental costs of fossil fuels. Here in the present, LI is positioning its students to be ahead of the curve with its Switch Lab EV kit that will offer repeated opportunities to learn for several years to come.
