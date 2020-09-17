LYNDON CENTER — King Building — named after Lyndon Institute’s first auto mechanic teacher, Jack King (1947-1977) — resides on Vail campus at Lyndon Institute and houses LI’s auto instruction program. For 73 years, the program has produced students who have gone on to work in the automotive industry, both locally and nationally, with careers ranging from technician and auto designer, to entrepreneur. After 14 years in the auto industry, faculty and LI alum Dan Camber, Class of 1990, returned to LI and now runs the fully operational auto shop, teaching his students how to succeed in a professional setting. As a certified Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Master Technician, Camber’s goal is “to produce technicians, not just mechanics, who are qualified and certified to begin their careers.”
When you step into King, you discover the space is identical to any auto repair shop with the addition of a classroom learning space. The blend of classroom and auto shop allows students to study the curriculum and apply that knowledge in a hands-on learning environment. The two-and-a-half year-long program accepts students who may have minimal knowledge of automotive technology and produces students who leave with ASE certification as an entry-level technician.
The auto technology pathway program begins with Intro to Auto, which focuses on the foundations and safety aspects of working and learning in an auto shop. Students wear eye protection at all times and gain proficiency by earning their IRC SP2 safety certification. The program expands into Auto 1 and Auto 2, where students have the opportunity to experience half-day co-op programs — also known as internships or work-based learning — with local automotive businesses. The classes’ content and co-op opportunities expand the curriculum, which includes everything from changing a tire to using the car’s computers to diagnose and solve auto electrical issues.
“We tackle the hard stuff first,” says Camber, “the electrical system and electronics in cars are complex and difficult to learn. We jump right in.” Students graduate from the program with proficiency in thirty-four defined and demonstrated skills.
With the introduction of January Term (J-Term) six years ago, Camber was able to share his personal passion for power sports with his students during the three-week experiential learning program offered between first and second semesters. The course focuses on snowmobiles, ATVs and lawn and garden equipment. The course was so popular that it expanded into a semester course. The students have their share of fun throughout the year with field trips, such as attending drag races, as well as the opportunity to work on their own vehicles. The program also hosts “tech days” on campus when young people from local schools can visit the program, see the shop, and meet the current students.
Recently, Camber’s program qualified for partnerships with Polaris, Subaru and Ford, allowing students to specialize and receive certifications from leading companies in the auto and power sports industry.
“Students will still learn the curriculum,” Camber noted, “but it will be with a certified Subaru, Ford or Polaris focus if they choose.” These partnerships have strengthened the program further, offering more opportunities for students excited about specific companies. “The benefit of having these programs at the dealership is that you have the most up-to-date training because you are working with 2020 vehicles and 2021 vehicles. You do not always get to see or work on brand new vehicles outside of dealerships, so it is a really cool thing for these students to have that avenue as they start their careers or progress in them.”
The earning potential for students graduating from the program and entering the automotive industry is significant. “We have students who began through co-op programs at dealerships and local shops and have been offered a job either in the summer or after graduation their senior year. Two of our alumni are lead technicians at Saint J Subaru and Twin State Ford. We also have current and former students working at All Around Power, Subaru and Twin State Ford,” says Camber.
Camber calls them “my guys,” but says that the course would love to welcome more females interested in the industry and the program. “Anyone can benefit from knowing more about auto technology. The average person does not know much about automotive technology beyond how to put gas in their car. Teaching kids life skills is an important part of the curriculum and is something I would love all students to be able to do for themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.