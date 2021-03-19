LYNDON CENTER — Two Lyndon Institute dancers with a passion for dance technique and performance will have the opportunity to study at the prestigious Burklyn Ballet Theatre this summer for a month.
Freshman, Josie Rowell, and sophomore, Natalie Chapman worked with their dance instructor, Rebecca McGregor, from LI, prior to February break to rehearse and film their virtual audition for Burklyn’s Summer Program. Both were accepted.
Burklyn runs summer programming in the mountains of Vermont at Northern Vermont University-Johnson. It is an opportunity for dancers to live the life of a ballet company member by participating in full-day classes with master teachers, rehearsals with professional critique and weekly performances. The dancers also experience pointe and pas de deux work every day as part of their training.
McGregor is thrilled that these two young aspiring dancers have this incredible opportunity and they were honored to be accepted through their audition videos. In the summer of 1997, McGregor herself attended Burklyn Ballet and grew immensely in her technical training and approach to performance at the professional level.
“It was one of the deciding factors for me to know dance had to be a part of my life moving forward and inspiring others,” says McGregor about her Burklyn experience.
Josie is planning to remain a member of the LI Dance Company for all four years of her high school career. She attended LI for Ballet Techniques class as an eighth-grade student at Riverside School, and in the spring of her eighth-grade year auditioned and was accepted into the LI Dance Company. She has been dancing since she was three-years-old, participates in pointe and tap club at LI, and has taken the LI Jazz Dance and Dance Intern courses as well. Josie also dances at Dance Express under the direction of Jacque MacKay in St. Johnsbury.
Josie reports, “Ever since I can remember, I have dreamt of pursuing dance as a career. I am beyond excited and grateful for this opportunity. Studying my passion six days a week under some of the most talented dancers and teachers is everything I have ever wanted. I am excited to see where this opportunity will take me in the future and will be forever thankful for what it gives me.”
Natalie is also a member of the LI Dance Company. She auditioned for the LI Dance Company the spring of her freshman year at St. Johnsbury Academy, was accepted, and transferred. Natalie is also a Dance Intern student and participates in pointe club. She too dances at Dance Express and has danced since she was four-years-old.
“The prospect of being able to spend a month training six days a week under some of the most talented and dedicated ballet masters is a dream come true,” Natalie says. “The learning opportunity that comes with this program is thrilling. It is a rare opportunity that I am beyond grateful for.”
To learn more about the Burklyn Ballet Theatre program visit: http://burklynballet.com/.
