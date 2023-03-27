Lyndon Institute Future Business Leaders of America Students Attend Spring Leadership Conference

Lyndon Institute students who participated in the FBLA Spring Conference on March 17th are: front row, kneeling, from left, Grace Martin, Rita Martin, Alex Lacoss, Gabrielle Atkins, Taylor Trepanier and Luke Eason; back row, K-Leigh Hodgdon, Anna Thomas, Kira Tanner, Brett Wallingford, Nadia VanDyk, Summer Guilmette, Bryce Stevens, Aiden Davis, Haley Wenzel and Danny Driscoll. (Courtesy photo)
LYNDON CENTER — Sixteen Lyndon Institute students of the LI Design Studio FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) Chapter Club and the Graphic Design 3 and 4 students attended the FBLA of Vermont Spring Leadership Conference, held at Champlain College in Burlington, on March 17th. The trip served as an opportunity to learn more about FBLA, network with other students, explore business subjects and gain leadership experience.
Students were also exposed to a professional setting, where they learned about job interviewing, sales presentations, client services, impromptu speaking, time management, test taking skills and much more.
Students participated in competitions as part of the conference, and received placements in all categories entered. Students were required to submit a formal presentation and video of themselves in the business attire of their finished work.
All winners are now eligible to attend the National Conference to be held in Atlanta, Ga., June 22-30.
Attendees and winning students with their placement position are:
• Gabrielle Atkins, LIDS Member, Attendee.
• Danny Driscoll, Graphic Design 4 Student, Attendee and Pin Design Competition — winner for the State of Vermont.
