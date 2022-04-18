Lyndon Institute Hosts 2022 Vermont SkillsUSA Welding Competition

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute hosted the 2022 Vermont SkillsUSA Welding Competition April 6-7. Nineteen students from five high schools across Vermont gathered to compete in two full-day events at LI that tested their physical skills and knowledge of welding. LI instructors, Ryan Brill and Todd Laplant served as contest coordinators, working with a panel of expert judges to hold a successful event.
On April 6, the Team Welding Fabrication Competition took place in the True Building on the LI campus. Three-member teams from LI, Stratford Tech Center and St. Johnsbury Academy worked to each create a welding stand. Dominic Laramee, Chevy Bandy and Ashton Gould represented LI.
The contest began with a written test in the morning to assess their knowledge of welding principles. After the exam, students were able to put their skills to use by building a pre-designed project selected by SkillsUSA. Each team was given an identical set of materials and instructions. Through their welding, students were required to demonstrate their proficiency and technical ability using machines commonly found in a welding workshop. In the end, SJA won gold, Stratford won silver, and LI took home the bronze medal.
The Welding Sculpture Competition also took place on April 6. Six students met in Randolph to display and discuss their metal sculptures with a panel of judges. Mabel Buteau, Kaleigh Kittredge, Anthony Butts and Frost Simonds represented LI. They swept the competition with Buteau taking gold, Kittredge winning silver, and Butts winning bronze for their sculptures. For her gold medal, Buteau will move on to the National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, Ga. later this year.
After a successful first day of team competition, the Individual Welding Competition began on April 7 with three students from LI, three from SJA, three from North Country Union High School, and one student from Randolph Union High School, jockeying for medals. Domanic LaFleur, Zachary Caron and Colin Kelley competed for LI. After finishing a written exam, the welding competitors received contest drawings and a set of welding procedure specifications along with identical materials. Through various stations, students were tested on different aspects of welding, including measuring replicas, using weld measuring gauges, applying gas metal arc welding on steel, making welds in different positions using short circuiting transfers, and using oxy-acetylene equipment. LI students took home first, second and third place, with LaFleur winning gold, Kelley winning silver, and Caron winning silver. For his first-place performance, LaFleur will join Buteau in Atlanta, where he will compete for LI in the National Welding Competition.
The SkillsUSA welding competitions at Lyndon Institute were successful this year in large part to the efforts of Brill, Laplant, and Lori Simpson who organized and managed the event. Their dedication, along with others in the community who worked on the event, helped make this competition possible and helped our students succeed.
More information about SkillsUSA can be found at www.skillsusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.