Lyndon Institute Hosts National Honor Society Induction

LYNDON CENTER — On Thursday, November 14th, Lyndon Institute welcomed students, families and community members to Alumni Auditorium to induct 19 new student members into the National Honor Society (NHS) on Nov. 14.
Established in 1921, the National Honor Society recognizes outstanding high school students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service, and character. According to the NHS, these “four main purposes have guided chapters of NHS from the beginning: to create enthusiasm for scholarship; to stimulate a desire to render service; to promote leadership; and to develop character in the students of secondary schools.” These four elements also provide the criteria each local chapter uses when selecting its members.
This year’s inductees who, through their hard work and character, have demonstrated the qualities associated with the NHS include seniors Andrea Elie, Jena Fillion, Jinfeng Jiang, Kelsey Locke, Shea McCaffrey, Haley Ott, Cassidy Sherman, Courteney Simpson, Julian Stahler, Jaka Starman, Victoria Valentine and Jaedyn Wade, as well as juniors Julia Before, Lyla Colburn, Tobias Ham, Chanwoo Kim, Wilson Krause, William Mitchell Jr. and Ainsley Wells.
