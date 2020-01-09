Lyndon Institute Student Submits Winning Design For Vermont FBLA Logo

The state and local officer team of the Vermont Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently selected the 2019-2020 Vermont Logo — the designer of the winning logo is Kya Sigouin, a senior at Lyndon Institute. The Lunenburg native plans to attend college for graphic design following her June 2002 graduation from LI.

“Kya’s design was overwhelmingly voted for by the local and state officer team. I am impressed with her work and look forward to seeing more of Kya’s art in the upcoming months, “ said Sarah Emery, executive director of the Vermont FBLA organization.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.