Lyndon Institute Students Raise Funds For Hurricane Relief Efforts

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute Bahamian students and LI administrators presented a check for $3839 to the Rotary Club of East Nassau District 7020 Zone 34 President, Francisco “Franny” De Cardenas on Oct. 4. LI Bahamian students, with help from LI faculty and staff, raised the money through fundraising to benefit relief efforts in the Bahamas following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian. De Cardenas is a resident of the Bahamas and father of Alejandro De Cardenas, one of the students involved in the fundraising.
Alejandro De Cardenas, Marquis Rolle, Jenna Malone, Miles Adams and Sean Collie headed up the efforts to benefit those impacted by the hurricane. With help from LI instructor Tim Ulich, the LI community hosted “Blue Jean Days” on two occasions during the month of September to help the Bahamian students’ cause, raising $815. On “Blue Jean Days,” students and staff are encouraged to dress down for a small donation, with the raised funds going to different charitable causes.
LI Boys Varsity Basketball coach and Admissions coordinator, Patrick Rainville, helped the Bahamian students organize a second fundraising event: a 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament. The well-attended tournament, held in LI’s Alumni Gymnasium on Sept. 29, was an enormous success, raising a total of $3,024.
Head of School Twiladawn Perry presented a check to De Cardenas at an informal gathering with the Bahamian students. In addition to the amount raised, an anonymous donation brought the grand total of the donation to $5040. De Cardenas planned to present the check to the Rotary Disaster Relief Fund on behalf of Lyndon Institute on Oct. 11. More information about the Rotary Club of East Nassau can be found at www.rcen.org.
