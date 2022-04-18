LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute recently announced that for the second year in a row its students have won the Vermont Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) t-shirt and pin design competition. For this annual competition, VT FBLA accepts entries from students across the state of Vermont.
Junior Aiden Davis won the t-shirt design competition and will have his design screen-printed on t-shirts for VT FBLA’s Spring Conference. Junior Alex Lacoss won the pin design competition and his design will also be printed on pins representing Vermont to be distributed at the FBLA’s National Conference. Both students are currently in Bridget Atkin’s Graphic Design 3: Careers & Marketing class at LI.
FBLA is the largest and oldest business student organization in the world. A quarter of a million high school and middle school students, college and university students, faculty, educators, administrators, and business professionals are members of the premier business education association dedicated to preparing students for careers in business. More information on the FBLA can be found on their website at www.fbla-pbl.org.
