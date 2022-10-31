Lyndon Institute Upward Bound Students Tour Middlebury
Buy Now

These Lyndon Institute Upward Bound students participated in a tour of Middlebury College on Oct. 28: from left, Gavin Williams (a senior), Alida Apgar (a sophomore) and Gemma Stowell (a senior and student body president). (Courtesy photo)

LYNDONVILLE – Three Lyndon Institute Upward Bound students toured Middlebury College on Oct. 28. The students were the guests of the admissions office, who offered them a chance to hear an admission presentation, tour the 350-acre campus, and talk with admissions staff from the liberal arts and science college. Students were welcomed to campus with an introductory presentation and a 90-minute tour. The LI students also met with Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound alum, Kaitlyn Girouard, a senior at Middlebury, who is a double major in Economics and Environmental Policy.

Ava Kaiden, a current senior and Senior Fellow at Middlebury, gave the students an overview of the history, academics and other educational opportunities that are offered to students. The students then had an informative tour of the well-maintained campus, with a current student guide, who allowed the visitors to experience all that Middlebury has to offer. Each tour at Middlebury has a limited number of guests — the students were able to ask questions, see the student’s residence hall, and enjoy the fall day – a true highlight of the trip.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.