Lyndon Institute Upward Bound Students Tour Middlebury

These Lyndon Institute Upward Bound students participated in a tour of Middlebury College on Oct. 28: from left, Gavin Williams (a senior), Alida Apgar (a sophomore) and Gemma Stowell (a senior and student body president). (Courtesy photo)
LYNDONVILLE – Three Lyndon Institute Upward Bound students toured Middlebury College on Oct. 28. The students were the guests of the admissions office, who offered them a chance to hear an admission presentation, tour the 350-acre campus, and talk with admissions staff from the liberal arts and science college. Students were welcomed to campus with an introductory presentation and a 90-minute tour. The LI students also met with Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound alum, Kaitlyn Girouard, a senior at Middlebury, who is a double major in Economics and Environmental Policy.
Ava Kaiden, a current senior and Senior Fellow at Middlebury, gave the students an overview of the history, academics and other educational opportunities that are offered to students. The students then had an informative tour of the well-maintained campus, with a current student guide, who allowed the visitors to experience all that Middlebury has to offer. Each tour at Middlebury has a limited number of guests — the students were able to ask questions, see the student’s residence hall, and enjoy the fall day – a true highlight of the trip.
Middlebury is located in Vermont’s Champlain Valley, with the Green Mountains to the east and the Adirondacks to the west. The college, founded in 1800, is a residential undergraduate college, that recognizes that education takes place both within and beyond the classroom. The college has sought to create an environment that is conducive to learning and that fosters engaged discourse. Middlebury is committed to the value of a diverse and respectful community, providing inspiration as well as a natural laboratory for research.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in 10 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams.
