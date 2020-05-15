Lyndon Institute recently announced those students achieving the third quarter honor roll for the 2019-2020 academic year.
High Honors
Grade 12: Bethany Austin, Dominique Bandy, Halie Bean, Dayton Blake, Irie Campbell, Lauren Chamberlain, Sadie Chamberlain, Maria Manuela Di Pace Martins, Gage Doty, Autumn Dunbar, Timothy Goodwin, Jinfeng Jiang, Lindsay Joyal, Kelsey Locke, Jenna Malone, Emma Mann, Olivia Matteis, Shea McCaffrey, Tristan Miller, Elizabeth Morrison, Kirbie Nichols, Nicole O’Connor, Leon Otter, Jake Paquette, Kevin Rivers, Damon Ruggles, Cassidy Sherman, Emily Sherman, Kya Sigouin, Sydney Smith, Julian Stahler, Rio Steen, River Stern-Carney, Caitlin Taylor, Jacklyne Therriault, Kamryn Trepanier, Victoria Valentine, Magdalena Voldrichova, Jaedyn Wade, Spencer Ward, Teagan Wheeler and Jenny Winsvold.
Grade 11: Julia Before, Lyla Colburn, Kace Colby, Avery Daigle, Emily Deth, Tobias Ham, Olivia Hudson, Katelynn Humphrey, Chanwoo Kim, Anna Kornis, Colby Langtange, Colin MacDiarmid, William Mitchell, Minh Nguyen, Grace Pearce, James Sanborn, Trinitie Simonds, McKayla Stowell, Emily Tanner and Nhi Tran.
Grade 10: Rozalynd Ahlmann, Braden Anderson, Lexa Ball, Aiden Bogie, Carissa Brittain, Owen Carr, Hannah Demers, Catrina Gallagher, Faith Houde, Alexander Hume, Tibor Kiraly-Hegedus, Trevor Lussier, Nicholas Matteis, Caitlyn Mayo, Dylan Miller, Kaylynn Pinsonneault, Isabelle Priest, Emma Renaudette, Taran Rice, Julia Sawyer, Natalie Tenney, Holden Wade, Kadienne Whitcomb, Jarrett Wilkins and Victoria Young.
Grade 9: Brock Bickford, Elizabeth Brown, Isaiah Clarke, Cynthia Danforth, Jakub Diakonowicz, Calley Humphrey, Theodore Levine, Zane Mawhinney, Kaylee McCaffrey, Lilyan Miller, Ellery Norwood, Chelsea Ott, Gracie Peavey, Delaney Raymond, Gemma Stowell, Julia Taylor, Austin Wheeler, Gavin Williams and Rebecca Young-Allen.
Honors
Grade 12: Gabrielle Allen, Jasmin Baillargeon, Micheal Bandy, Brittnee Bell, Selina Boucher, Ethan Brill, Ethan Brittain, Duncan D’Olimpio, Haleigh Gould, Elaina LaFond, Matthew Lazzaro, Jessica McAllister, Charlotte Mosedale, Marissa Patoine, Jarrett Petterson, Isaac Pike, Marquis Rolle, Courteney Simpson and Arizon Tobyne.
Grade 11: Sadie Bora, Teagan Knox, Suban Kulbarakov, Elizabeth Leonard, Jorja McLeod, Annalee Schreiber, Katherine Slicer, Quynh Tran, Camron Warstler and Elizabeth Willhoit.
Grade 10: Cameron Barney, Ella Buckingham, Gabriel Cole, Sullivan Davis, Arya Degeorge, Natalie Ely, Aiden Hale, Hailey Lawrence, Ahmet Mete, Zachary Parent, Benjamin Perkins and Cameron Stowell.
Grade 9: Taylor Bean, Julia Bigelow, Laci Bora, Norman Channon, Aiden Davis, Emmalee Fogle, Bethany Goodwin, Ashton Gould, Eli Hooker, Charles Jaborek, Logan Miller, Kealey Ouellette, Felicity Perreault, Joy Ruggles, Brian Somers and Nicolas Willey.
