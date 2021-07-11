Lyndon Institute recently announced those students achieving the fourth quarter honor roll for the 2020-2021 academic year.
High Honors
Grade 12: Lainie Allen, Julia Before, Sadie Bora, Dakota Calkins, Lyla Colburn, Evan Fix, Maja Helene Gaardboe, Sawyer Goodwin, Stephanie Grant, Alexander Hume, Anna Kornis, Wilson Krause, Colby Langtange, Ariana Lewis, Colin MacDiarmid, Ahmet Mete, William Mitchell, Minh Nguyen, Jillian Pickens, James Sanborn, Kelleigh Simpson, Matthew Sirois, Noah Slicer, McKayla Stowell, Nhi Tran and Ainsley Wells.
Grade 11: Rozalynd Ahlmann, Braden Anderson, Lexa Ball, Aiden Bogie, Isaac Bowen, Carissa Brittain, Ella Buckingham, Gabrielle Cornell, Sullivan Davis, Arya Degeorge, Hannah Demers, Natalie Ely, Catrina Gallagher, Benjamin Hopkins, Kaleigh Kittredge, Agnieska LaFleur, Domanic LaFleur, Nicholas Matteis, Max McClure, Dylan Miller, Emma Newland, Holly Nunn, Zachary Parent, Kaylynn Pinsonneault, Isabelle Priest, Emma Renaudette, Taran Rice, Julia Sawyer, Cameron Stowell, Mason Sylvester, Holden Wade, Kadienne Whitcomb, Jarrett Wilkins, Jack Willard and Victoria Young.
Grade 10: Clara Bartlett, Taylor Bean, Hunter Beer, Brock Bickford, Julia Bigelow, Norman Channon, Isaiah Clarke, Cynthia Danforth, Jakub Diakonowicz, Destanie Egan, Abby Fillion, Ashton Gould, Zachary Hale, Eli Hooker, Jessica Hubbard, Charles Jaborek, Theodore Levine, Grace Martin, Zane Mawhinney, Lukas Norheim, Ellery Norwood, Chelsea Ott, Delaney Raymond, Joy Ruggles, Colby Simpson, Brian Somers, Gemma Stowell, Julia Taylor, Adrianna Webster, Austin Wheeler, Gavin Williams and Rebecca Young-Allen.
Grade 9: Charles Balcom, Chad Billings, Jazmine Bogie, Talan Carpenter, Tanner Carpenter, Alaina Chadburn, Una Colby, Daniel Driscoll, Georgia Fisher, Joseph Garrett, Lydia Gillespie, Summer Guilmette, Evan Hash, K-Leigh Hodgdon, Megan Hubbard, Spencer Irwin, Streeter Middleton, Maison Owen, Molly Renaudette, Cady Robillard, Josie Rowell, Natalie Santaw, Eli Shedd, Molly Smith, Bryce Stevens and Pierce Thompson.
Honors
Grade 12: Alexander Anair, Peyton Barlow, Raylyn Collins, Sean-Duran Collie, Tobias Ham, Destee Hash, Chanwoo Kim, Teagan Knox, Jorja McLeod, Grace Pearce, Andrzej Prince, Nina Seemann, Emily Tanner and Elizabeth Willhoit.
Grade 11: Reese Barany, Brydie Barton, Mary Bassett, Jack Grant, Aiden Hale, Faith Houde, Spencer Johns, Hailey Lawrence, Olivia Lewis, Trevor Lussier, Celine Riendeau and Natalie Tenney.
Grade 10: Brianne Allegra, Camden Berry, Laci Bora, Natalie Chapman, Aiden Davis, Jackson Holderby, Leah LaCoss, David Larsen, Jacob Leonard, Felicity Perreault, Jacob Sanville and Nicolas Willey.
Grade 9: Emma Amadon, Jayden Bacon, Brianna Burbo, Maya DeCesare, Liam Duff, Piper Durand, Gavohn Gonyaw-Eaton, Haylee Goodwin, Dominic Laramee, Mollie Miller, Brody Mosher, Nicholas Norcross, Breeah Normand, Brooke-lyn Robinson, Sarah Tanner, Haylee Trayah, Taylor Trepanier, Nadia VanDyk, Jillian Wells and Haley Wenzel.
