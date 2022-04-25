Lyndon Institute recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2021-2022 academic year.
High Honors
Grade 12: Braden Anderson, Lexa Ball, Chevy Bandy, Aiden Bogie, Ella Buckingham, Arya Degeorge, Hannah Demers, Natalie Ely, Catrina Gallagher, Jack Grant, Aiden Hale, Benjamin Hopkins, Kaleigh Kittredge, Agnieska LaFleur, Domanic LaFleur, Hailey Lawrence, Olivia Lewis, Trevor Lussier, Nicholas Matteis, Aidan McClintock, Max McClure, Zachary Parent, Kaylynn Pinsonneault, Isabelle Priest, Emma Renaudette, Frost Simonds, Natalie Tenney, Holden Wade, Kadienne Whitcomb, Jarrett Wilkins, Jack Willard and Victoria Young.
Grade 11: Clara Bartlett, Taylor Bean, Brock Bickford, Julia Bigelow, Laci Bora, Adriana Burris, Carlos Cami, Natalie Chapman, Isaiah Clarke, Aiden Davis, Abby Fillion, Ashton Gould, Jackson Holderby, Eli Hooker, Colin Kelley, Rose Kidder, Finn Kowal, Leah LaCoss, Kaylin Larrabee, Jacob Leonard, Theodore Levine, Grace Martin, Emma Montgomery, Lukas Norheim, Ellery Norwood, Chelsea Ott, Gracie Peavey, Delaney Raymond, Joy Ruggles, Colby Simpson, Brian Somers, Gemma Stowell, Adrianna Webster, Natalie Webster, Austin Wheeler, Gavin Williams and Rebecca Young-Allen.
Grade 10: Chad Billings, Jazmine Bogie, Talan Carpenter, Tanner Carpenter, Alaina Chadburn, Raymond Clark, Una Colby, Maya DeCesare, Piper Durand, Luke Eason, Samuel Eason, Lydia Gillespie, Gavohn Gonyaw-Eaton, Summer Guilmette, Megan Hubbard, Spencer Irwin, Benjamin Krause, Hayden Marceau, Streeter Middleton, Mollie Miller, Maison Owen, Molly Renaudette, Jason Richmann, Cady Robillard, Brooke-lyn Robinson, Josie Rowell, Natalie Santaw, Alexander Sirois, Molly Smith, Emma Stepniak, Iga Stepniak, Bryce Stevens, Sarah Tanner, Nadia VanDyk and Zihan Zhao.
Grade 9: Gabrielle Atkins, Vincent Courtemarche, Ezra Goss, Tanner Harvey, Adrianna Hever, Carter Johns, Maedi Kowal, Ethan Lussier, Rita Martin, Wyatt Mason, Macey Mawhinney, Emersen Mitchell, Parker Norway, Aryonna Parker, Anikan Percy, Tori Persons, Michaela Priest, Joseph Schabler, Ashleigh Simpson, Trent Simpson, Maida Stahler, Eryn Stephan, Timothy Tester, Anna Thomas, Julian Thrailkill, Jason Vance, Brett Wallingford and Dalton White.
Honors
Grade 12: Kiele Benton, Liz Bigelow, Isaac Bowen, Gabriel Cole, Sullivan Davis, Vasilisa Ermolaeva, Jamie Fenoff, Bailey Lovely, Emma Newland, Victor Richardy, Evan Sanborn, Whit Steen, Cameron Stowell and Joshua Walker.
Grade 11: Camden Berry, Clara Bertran, Norman Channon, Evangeline Garcia, Zachary Hale, Katlyn Norrie, Kealey Ouellette and Tre Searl.
Grade 10: Brianna Burbo, Joseph Garrett, K-Leigh Hodgdon, Dominic Laramee, Nicholas Norcross, Kayla Rosa, Taylor Trepanier, Harmony VanDyk and Brodie Wheeler.
Grade 9: Kiara Carter, Norman Church, Kara Crooks, Julian Gutzmann, Carter Houghton, Landon Labounty, Lily Lafferty, Timothy LaFond, Ryan McFeeley, Isabella Noyes, Khyla Reynoso, Kelsey Robinson, Jayden Smith, Clio Steele and Jack Wyatt.
