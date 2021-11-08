Lyndon Institute recently announced those students achieving the first quarter honor roll for the 2021-2022 academic year.
High Honors
Grade 12: Rozalynd Ahlmann, Braden Anderson, Lexa Ball, Kiele Benton, Aiden Bogie, Carissa Brittain, Ella Buckingham, Gabriel Cole, Gabrielle Cornell, Sullivan Davis, Sophia De Oliveira Masirevic, Arya Degeorge, Leia Fuller, Catrina Gallagher, Jack Grant, Aiden Hale, Benjamin Hopkins, Faith Houde, Agnieska LaFleur, Domanic LaFleur, Hailey Lawrence, Olivia Lewis, Trevor Lussier, Nicholas Matteis, Aidan McClintock, Max McClure, Holly Nunn, Kaylynn Pinsonneault, Isabelle Priest, Emma Renaudette, Victor Richardy, Evan Sanborn, Julia Sawyer, Travis Talbot, Natalie Tenney, Kaylee Ward, Brittany Webber, Kadienne Whitcomb, Jarrett Wilkins and Victoria Young.
Grade 11: Clara Bartlett, Taylor Bean, Clara Bertran, Brock Bickford, Julia Bigelow, Elizabeth Brown, Natalie Chapman, Isaiah Clarke, Abby Fillion, Ashton Gould, Timothy Hamel, Eli Hooker, Colin Kelley, Finn Kowal, Jacob Leonard, Theodore Levine, Grace Martin, Zane Mawhinney, Emma Montgomery, Lukas Norheim, Ellery Norwood, Chelsea Ott, Delaney Raymond, Garett Shatney, Colby Simpson, Brian Somers, Gemma Stowell, Julia Taylor, Adrianna Webster, Natalie Webster, Austin Wheeler, Gavin Williams and Owen Young-Allen.
Grade 10: Chad Billings, Summer Boardman, Jazmine Bogie, Tanner Carpenter, Alaina Chadburn, Una Colby, Luke Eason, Samuel Eason, Joseph Garrett, Eva Geistmann, Lydia Gillespie, Gavohn Gonyaw-Eaton, Summer Guilmette, Megan Hubbard, Spencer Irwin, Benjamin Krause, Lauren Labounty, Streeter Middleton, Mollie Miller, Nicholas Norcross, Maison Owen, Molly Renaudette, Cady Robillard, Brooke-lyn Robinson, Josie Rowell, Davan Russell-Hiam, Natalie Santaw, Molly Smith, Emma Stepniak, Iga Stepniak, Bryce Stevens, Pierce Thompson, Nadia VanDyk, Jillian Wells and Zihan Zhao.
Grade 9: Alida Apgar, Vincent Courtemarche, Ezra Goss, Tanner Harvey, Adrianna Hever, Carter Houghton, Carter Johns, Maedi Kowal, Landon Labounty, Timothy LaFond, Rita Martin, Wyatt Mason, Macey Mawhinney, Emersen Mitchell, Aryonna Parker, Anikan Percy, Leo Piluso, Trent Simpson, Maida Stahler, Eryn Stephan, Kira Tanner, Timothy Tester, Anna Thomas, Jason Vance and Brett Wallingford.
Honors
Grade 12: Paige Ainsworth, Mary Bassett, Mabel Buteau, Imogyn Cote, Brooke Diebolt, Natalie Ely, Morgan Emmons, Jamie Fenoff, Alexis Gervais, Spencer Johns, Bailey Lovely, Emma Newland, Bryon Noyes, Zachary Parent, Frost Simonds, Whit Steen, Cameron Stowell, Mason Sylvester, Sarah Thresher and Jack Willard.
Grade 11: Hunter Beer, David Bujaucius, Anthony Butts, Cynthia Danforth, MaryJane Easterbrooks, Jonathan Fenoff, Emmalee Fogle, Zachary Hale, Calley Humphrey, Charles Jaborek, Leah LaCoss, Katlyn Norrie, Gracie Peavey, Joy Ruggles, Jacob Sanville and David White.
Grade 10: Emma Amadon, Jayden Bacon, Katrina Brown, Talan Carpenter, Raymond Clark, Maya DeCesare, Daniel Driscoll, Liam Duff, Piper Durand, K-Leigh Hodgdon, Connor Howard, Tia Mcleod, Wyatt Reed, Jaydin Royer, Tyler Tanner, Taylor Trepanier, Haley Wenzel, Jacob Whittemore and William Wright.
Grade 9: Gabrielle Atkins, Morgan Chase, Dylan Perry, Jayden Smith, Clio Steele, Richard St.Jean and Lexandra Whitehill.
