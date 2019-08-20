Classes resume at Lyndon Institute on Aug. 26. The following is the bus route for the 2019-2020 school year. The following include students in the Lunenburg/Concord/Gilman, East Lyndon and Lyndonville area. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the bus departs promptly at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday dismissal is 2:20 p.m., so the bus departs promptly at 2:30 p.m. Plan to arrive at bus stop location 5 minutes early. School arrival and departure located is at the Town House parking lot next to the football field.
AM: 6:26, Gilman Gazebo; 6:28, 445 South Lunenburg Rd., Gilman; 6:30, Lunenburg Church; 6:32, 345 West Main St./Route 2, Lunenburg; 6:36, Perkins Road/Route 2, Lunenburg; 6:38, Hastings Road/Route 2, Lunenburg; 6:40, 1697 West Main St./Route 2, Lunenburg; 6:42, 1735 West Main St./Route 2, Lunenburg; 7, Old Copps Store, Concord; 7:04, Concord Post Office; 7:10, Willys Farm Road/Severance Hill Road, St. Johnsbury; 7:15, 3698 Severance Hill Rd., St. Johnsbury; 7:16, Berry Tire, East Lyndon; 7:20, Horseshoe Lane/Lily Pond, Lyndonville; 7:21, Kate Street/Lily Pond, Lyndonville; 7:23, Ray Avenue/High Street, Lyndonville; 7:25, Carpet Connection, Lyndonville; 7:30, Lyndon Institute.
PM: 3:10 (Wednesday — 2:30), Lyndon Institute; 3:12 (W — 2:32), Carpet Connection, Lyndonville; 3:13 (W — 2:33), Pinehurst Street/High Street, Lyndonville; 3:15 (W — 2:35), Kate Street/Lily Pond, Lyndonville; 3:16, (W — 2:36), Horseshoe Lane/Lily Pond, Lyndonville; 3:17 (W — 2:37), Lily Pond Road/Red Village Road, Lyndonville; 3:19 (W — 2:39), Berry Tire, East Lyndon; 3:20 (W — 2:40), 3698 Severance Hill Rd., St. Johnsbury; 3:24 (W — 2:45), Willys Farm Road/Severance Hill Road, St. Johnsbury; 3:27 (W — 2:48), Severance Hill Road/Route 2, St. Johnsbury; 3:31 (W —2:51), Concord Post Office; 3:37 (W —2:57), Old Copps Store, Concord; 3:45 (W — 3:09), 1735 West Main St./Route 2, Lunenburg; 3:46, (W — 3:10), 1697 West Main St./Route 2, Lunenburg; 3:48 (W — 3:12), Hastings Road/Route 2, Lunenburg; 3:49 (W — 3:13), Perkins Road/Route 2, Lunenburg; 3:50 (W — 3:14), 978 West Lunenburg Rd.; 3:51 (W — 3:15), 345 West Lunenburg Rd.; 3:53 (W — 3:17), Lunenburg Church; 3:58 (W — 3:28), 445 South Lunenburg Rd., Gilman; 4:02 (W — 3:26), Gilman Gazebo.
