Lyndon Institute recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2021-2022 academic year.
High Honors
Grade 12: Rozalynd Ahlmann, Paige Ainsworth, Braden Anderson, Lexa Ball, Aiden Bogie, Carissa Brittain, Gabrielle Cornell, Sullivan Davis, Sophia De Oliveira Masirevic, Arya Degeorge, Hannah Demers, Catrina Gallagher, Benjamin Hopkins, Faith Houde, Agnieska LaFleur, Hailey Lawrence, Olivia Lewis, Trevor Lussier, Nicholas Matteis, Aidan McClintock, Max McClure, Carsen McQuade, Dylan Miller, Holly Nunn, Zachary Parent, Kaylynn Pinsonneault, Isabelle Priest, Emma Renaudette, Taran Rice, Victor Richardy, Evan Sanborn, Julia Sawyer, Cameron Stowell, Natalie Tenney, Holden Wade, Lunamay Waterman, Kadienne Whitcomb, Jarrett Wilkins and Victoria Young.
Grade 11: Clara Bartlett, Taylor Bean, Hunter Beer, Brock Bickford, Elizabeth Brown, Natalie Chapman, Isaiah Clarke, Abby Fillion, Ashton Gould, Eli Hooker, Charles Jaborek, Colin Kelley, Finn Kowal, Leah LaCoss, Jacob Leonard, Theodore Levine, Grace Martin, Zane Mawhinney, Lukas Norheim, Ellery Norwood, Chelsea Ott, Delaney Raymond, Colby Simpson, Brian Somers, Gemma Stowell, Adrianna Webster, Natalie Webster, Austin Wheeler, Gavin Williams and Rebecca Young-Allen.
Grade 10: Chad Billings, Jazmine Bogie, Talan Carpenter, Tanner Carpenter, Alaina Chadburn, Raymond Clark, Una Colby, Luke Eason, Samuel Eason, Joseph Garrett, Eva Geistmann, Lydia Gillespie, Gavohn Gonyaw-Eaton, Summer Guilmette, Megan Hubbard, Spencer Irwin, Streeter Middleton, Mollie Miller, Nicholas Norcross, Maison Owen, Molly Renaudette, Cady Robillard, Josie Rowell, Natalie Santaw, Molly Smith, Emma Stepniak, Iga Stepniak, Bryce Stevens, Pierce Thompson, Jillian Wells and Zihan Zhao.
Grade 9: Alida Apgar, Vincent Courtemarche, Ezra Goss, Tanner Harvey, Adrianna Hever, Carter Houghton, Carter Johns, Maedi Kowal, Landon Labounty, Timothy LaFond, Rita Martin, Wyatt Mason, Macey Mawhinney, Emersen Mitchell, Anikan Percy, Leo Piluso, Ashleigh Simpson, Trent Simpson, Maida Stahler, Eryn Stephan, Timothy Tester, Anna Thomas, Jason Vance, Brett Wallingford and Jonathan Whittemore.
Honors
Grade 12: Reese Barany, Mabel Buteau, Gabriel Cole, Cody Davis, Jamie Fenoff, Aiden Hale, Spencer Johns, Emma Newland, Frost Simonds, Sarah Thresher and Jack Willard.
Grade 11: Brianne Allegra, Clara Bertran, Julia Bigelow, Laci Bora, David Bujaucius, Aiden Davis, MaryJane Easterbrooks, Jonathan Fenoff, Zachary Hale, Jackson Holderby, Emma Montgomery, Katlyn Norrie, Joy Ruggles, Jacob Sanville, Julia Taylor and Matthew Young.
Grade 10: Emma Amadon, Summer Boardman, Brianna Burbo, Daniel Driscoll, Liam Duff, Piper Durand, K-Leigh Hodgdon, Connor Howard, Benjamin Krause, Hayden Marceau, Wyatt Reed, Brooke-lyn Robinson, Jaydin Royer, Taylor Trepanier, Nadia VanDyk, Haley Wenzel and Jacob Whittemore.
Grade 9: Hailey Allen, Gabrielle Atkins, Kiara Carter, Ethan Lussier, Ryan McFeeley, Aryonna Parker, Jayden Smith, Kira Tanner, Alyse Trepanier and Lexandra Whitehill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.