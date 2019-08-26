Classes resume at Lyndon Town School on Aug. 28. The following is the bus routes for the 2019-2020 school year. Please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If the bus driver waits for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for students after school; not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. Please see school bus guidelines.
Bus Route #1
AM: 6:55, Light Plant Drive/Red Village Road; 6:56, 1285 Red Village Rd.; 7:05, 3851 Severance Hill; 7:09, Mud Hollow Road (turn around); 7:14, 1632 Red Village Rd.; 7:16, Sheldon Brook Road/Red Village Road; 7:18, 3099 Red Village Rd.; 7:19, 3420 Red Village Rd.; 7:26, Norrie Drive/Route 114; 7:27, Mt. Hunger/Route 114 (turn around, AM only); 7:30, 1063 Route 114 (grey house before Libbey’s on right); 7:32, 1025 Pinehurst (first house, trailer sets way in on right); 7:33, Essex Street and Rod Key/Pinehurst; 7:33, Auburn Street/Pinehurst; 7:34, Charland/Pinehurst; 7:34, Pinehurst, trailer on left; 7:36, Armory; 7:45, school.
PM: 3:05, school; 3:07, Armory; 3:10, Pinehurst, trailer on right; 3:10, Charland/Pinehurst; 3:11, Auburn Street/Pinehurst; 3:11, Essex Street and Rod Key/Pinehurst; 3:12, 1025 Pinehurst (trailer sets down in on left); 3:14, Burke View Garage; 3:15, 1063 Route 114 (next house after Libbey’s); 3:16, Norrie Drive/Route 114; 3:17, Mt. Hunger/Route 114; 3:19, Heritage Lane/Route 114; 3:26, intersection of Burrington Bridge/Sugar Maple Road; 3:27, 1420 Sugar Maple Rd.; 3:29, 3420 Red Village Rd.; 3:30, 3099 Red Village Rd.; 3:32, Sheldon Brook Road/Red Village Road; 3:34, 1632 Red Village Rd.; 3:37, 3851 Severance Hill; 3:41, Mud Hollow Road (turn around); 3:45, 1413 Red Village Rd. (not very often); 3:46, 1285 Red Village Rd. (across from New Boston Road); 3:47, Light Plant Drive/Red Village Road (on left).
Bus Route #2
AM: 7:08, JA McDonald; 7:11, 1008 Gilman Rd.; 7:12, 1828 Gilman Rd.; 7:13, Mathewson Hill; 7:14, 3020 Gilman Rd.; 7:15, Echo Dale Farm; 7:16, Players Lane; 7:21, Lyndon Meadows; 7:26, Elm Street (Rural Edge); 7:27, 116 South St.; 7:27, 4 Tulip St.; 7:30, Williams Street; 7:31, 710 Hill St.; 7:32, Charles Street (Maynard on mailbox); 7:33, 212 Charles St. (Stay & Play Daycare); 7:35, 280 & 240 Skyline; 7:41, school.
PM: 3:05, school; 3:10, 280 & 247 Skyline; 3:14, 214 & 295 Charles St.; 3:15, 710 Hill St.; 3:16, 130 Williams St.; 3:18, 4 Tulip St.; 3:19, 116 South St.; 3:20, Elm Street (Rural Edge); 3:24, Lyndon Meadows; 3:25, Players Lane; 3:25, 630 Gilman Rd./Route 122; 3:25, 750 Gilman Rd./Route 122; 3:25, JA McDonald; 3:28, 328 Urie Dr.; 3:28, 1828 Gilman Rd.; 3:30, 3020 Gilman Rd.; 3:31, Echo Dale Farm.
Bus Route #3
AM: 7:01, Couture Flats (turn around); 7:02, Cold Hill; 7:10, McGoff Hill (LSC park lot/turn around); 7:13, 137 McGoff Hill; 7:15, 6137 Memorial Dr.; 7:18, York Street (Grange); 7:19, turn around at Chamberlain Bridge; 7:20, 249 York St.; 7:21, 187 York St.; 7:22, turn onto Cross Street, pick up; 7:25, Back Center/Riverside Court; 7:26, 288 Back Center; 7:30, 344 Back Center (turn around) house w/sunroom; 7:33, Pleasant Street; 7:34, Boston Street; 7:35, Tute and Charles streets; 7:36, Eastern Avenue/Prospect Street; 7:37, Skyline; 7:42, 2114 Lily Pond; 7:45, school.
PM: 3:05, school; 3:06, 2114 Lilly Pond Rd.; 3:08, Eastern/Prospect; 3:09, Tute/Charles; 3:10, Boston Street; 3:12, Pleasant Street; 3:13, 268 Back Center/Riverside Court; 3:14, 288 Back Center; 3:15, 344 Back Center, turn around; 3:16, 6137 Memorial Dr. (Route 5); 3:18, York Street (Grange); 3:19, turn around, Chamberlain Bridge; 3:19, 249 York St.; 3:20, 187 York St.; 3:21, Cross Street, drop off; 3:21, McGoff Hill (Weisinger); 3:22, Chocolate Mousse Road, sometimes Hopkins (Gram); 3:30, 137 McGoff Hill; 3:32, Couture Flats (turn around); 3:40, Cold Hill Road; 3:42, Butler’s Bus.
Bus Route #4
AM: 7:17, Maplewood Lodge; 7:19, Dipper Doodles; 7:21, RCT; 7:26, Maddock Park; 7:29, 427 Lily Pond Rd.; 7:30, 479 Lily Pond Rd.; 7:31, Horseshoe Lane (drive in); 7:31, 51 Horseshoe Lane; 7:32, 593 Lily Pond Rd.; 7:33, Steve Street/Lily Pond Road; 7:35, 1932 Lily Pd.; 7:36, 27 Whipple Hill Rd.; 7:36, 105 Whipple Hill Rd.; 7:37, James Way/Whipple Hill Road; 7:39, Finney Drive; 7:45, school.
PM: (Monday through Thursday, 5 to 10 minutes earlier for these days) 3:05, school; 3:06, Finney Drive; 3:12, 73 Clover Hallow Rd.; 3:13, James Way/Whipple Hill Road; 3:14, 105 Whipple Hill Rd. (only 2-3 days); 3:14, Strawberry Hill (only 2-3 days); 3:14, 27 Whipple Hill Rd.; 3:15, 1932 Lily Pond (mostly Fridays, no ASP); 3:17, Steve Street/Lily Pond Road; 3:18, 593 Lily Pond Rd.; 3:19, Horseshoe Lane (drive in); 3:19, 51 Horseshoe Lane; 3:21, 479 Lily Pond Rd.; 3:22, 427 Lily Pond Rd. (mostly Fridays, no ASP); 3:29, Maple Woods; 3:31, Dipper Doodles; 3:35, RCT; 3:40, Maddock Park.
Bus Route #5
AM: 7:15, Lyndon Heights; 7:22, Lyn Haven Trailer Park/Calendar Brook Road; 7:23, Paradise Lane; 7:25, Breezy Knoll/Route 5; 7:26, 547 Lynburke Rd. (Simpson Apartments); 7:29, Car Wash; 7:31, Powers Park/Route 5; 7:34, 69 Church St./Middle Street (combined stop); 7:36, 222 High St.; 7:37, Ray Avenue; 7:38, 106 Hill St.; 7:43, school.
PM: 3:05, school; 3:07, 106 Hill St.; 3:08, Ace Towing 260 Hill St.; 3:09, Ray Avenue; 3:10, 222 High St.; 3:17, 69 Church St./Middle Street (combined stop); 3:22, Powers Park Drive; 3:23, cross walk in front of Old Irvings; 3:24, Car Wash; 3:30, Lyndon Heights; 3:35, Lyn Haven Trailer Park; 3:36, Paradise Lane; 3:39, Breezy Knoll; 3:40, 547 Lynburke Rd. (Simpson Apartments).
Bus Route #6
AM: 7:17, intersection of Fall Brook Road/Cotton Road; 7:20, Vermont Drive; 7:21, Happy Hill Road; 7:23, Bean Pond Road; 7:25, 768 Cotton Rd. (gray house); 7:27, 449 Cotton Rd. (on right by log house); 7:29, Ralphs Road/Cotton Road; 7:30, 749 Vail; 7:30, Vail Circle; 7:31, Speedwell Estates; 7:32, Mountain View Avenue; 7:37, Town House; 7:38, 416 Center St. (back of Sanborn Hall by Bean Cottage); 7:40, at stop sign by Town Offices; 7:43, 267 Deer Run; 7:44, 203 Deer Run; 7:45, school.
PM: 3:05, school; 3:06, Deer Run/Abbey Lane; 3:07, 267 Deer Run, Cindy Sanville’s Day Care; 3:08, 203 Deer Run, Play & Learn Day Care; 3:11, 119 Park Ave., Municipal Office Building; 3:13, 399 Center St., right after Cutting Lane; 3:14, Town House; 3:16, blinking light at Lyndon Institute; 3:18, Mount View Avenue; 3:20, LSC, only when on bus; 3:22, intersection of Speedwell Estates and Heath Road; 3:23, 5 Vail Circle; 3:25, 749 Vail Dr.; 3:26, Ralphs Road; 3:28, 449 Cotton Rd.; 3:29, 768 Cotton Rd.; 3:30, Buchler Road; 3:33, 8 Bean Pond Rd.; 3:34, Happy Hill Road; 3:35, Vermont Drive.
Bus Route #7
AM: 7:05, 2419 Darling Hill Rd.; 7:14, Shore/Pudding Hill Road; 7:15, 39 Pudding Hill; 7:16, Fiddle Lane; 7:17, 65 Pudding Hill; 7:17 191 Pudding Hill; 7:18, 355 Pudding Hill; 7:19, Twilight Lane; 7:20, 1049 Pudding Hill; 7:24, 79 Dolly’s Rd.; 7:23, Dolly Road/Sherburne; 7:22, 220/199 Dolly Rd.; 7:30, 475 Little Egypt; 7:31, Birchwood Terrace; 7:32, Pharoh Drive; 7:33, 150 Little Egypt; 7:37, NEK Trailer Park; 7:43, school.
PM: 3:05, school; 3:08, NEK Trailer Park; 3:14, 2230 Lynburke Rd.; 3:15, 150 Little Egypt; 3:15, Pharoh Drive; 3:16, Birchwood Terrace; 3:18, 475 Little Egypt; 3:21, 2586 Pudding Hill (Perras Farm on left); 3:24, 220/199 Dolly’s Rd.; 3:25, Dolly’s Road and Sherburne; 3:26, 79 Dolly’s Rd.; 3:27, 1049 Pudding Hill Rd.; 3:28, Twilight Lane; 3:29, 355 Pudding Hill Rd.; 3:30, 191 Pudding Hill Rd.; 3:31, 65 Pudding Hill Rd.; 3:33, Fiddle Lane; 3:34, 39 Pudding Hill Rd.; 3:35, Shore/Pudding Hill Road; 3:45, 2419 Darling Hill Rd.; 3:46, 2559 Darling Hill Rd., white house/red barn, turn around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.