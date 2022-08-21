The following is the 2022-2023 bus routes for Lyndon Town School. Classes resume Aug. 29.
Please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If we have to wait for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for the students after school. Not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it arrives. Please see school guidelines.
Route #1 — Leanne
AM: 6:55, Abenaki Loop/Red Village Road; 6:56, Red Village/New Boston roads; 6:56, 1285 Red Village Rd.; 7:02, Mud Hollow Road (turn around); 7:08, 1632 Red Village Rd.; 7:10, 2713 Red Village Rd./Red Village Road; 7:11, Red Village Road/Perley’s Lane; 7:12, 3420/3437 Red Village Rd.; 7:18, Burrington Bridge/Jones Road; 7:19, 1297 East Burke Rd.; 7:21, 1025 Pinehurst St. (last trailer on left); 7:22, Auburn/Pinehurst streets; 7:23, Charland/Pinehurst streets; 7:24, Pinehurst Street - trailer on left; 7:27, Armory; 7:30, Williams Street; 7:31, Williams/Hill streets; 7:32, 60 High St.; 7:45, School.
PM: 3, School; 3:05, Armory; 3:07, Williams Street; 3:09, 60 High St.; 3:10, 277 Pinehurst St.; 3:11, Pinehurst Street — trailer on right; 3:11 Charland/Pinehurst streets; 3:12, Essex, Rod Key and Pinehurst streets; 3:12, 548 Pinehurst St.; 3:13, 1025 Pinehurst St. (trailer sets down in on left); 3:15, Route 114 (across from Kingdom Imports); 3:16, 1297 East Burke Rd.; 3:18, 342 Mohawk Dr.; 3:20, 896 Burrington Bridge Rd. - new house on right; 3:21, Burrington Bridge/Jones Road; 3:27, 3420 Red Village Rd.; 3:28, Red Village Road/Perley’s Lane; 3:29, 2713 Red Village Rd./Red Village Road; 3:30, 1632 Red Village Rd.; 3:36, Mud Hollow Road (turn around); 3:41, 1285 Red Village Rd.; 3:42, Abenaki Loop/Red Village Road.
Route #2 — Sandy
AM: 7:05, 1008 Gilman Rd.; 7:07, Urie Drive; 7:09, Mathewson Hill Road/Route 122; 7:11, 3264 Gilman Rd./Echo Dale Farm; 7:14, Lyndon Meadows/Commerce Street; 7:19, Bandstand Park/Cross Walk/White Market; 7:20, Park Avenue/Maple Street (Stay & Play Day Care); 7:24, Maple Street; 7:25, Elm Street (Rural Edge); 7:26, South Street; 7:28, 363 Charles St.; 7:29, 306 Charles St.; 7:30, 212 Charles St. (Stay & Play Daycare); 7:35, Eastern Avenue/Prospect Street; 7:36, 247 Skyline Dr.; 7:37, 1937 Lily Pond Rd.; 7:38, 2114 Lily Pond Rd.; 7:40, School.
PM: 3:05, School; 3:06, 2114 Lily Pond Rd.; 3:07, 1937 Lily Pond Rd.; 3:09, 247 Skyline Dr.; 3:10, Eastern Avenue/Prospect Street; 3:11, 212 Charles St. (Stay & Play Daycare); 3:14, 306 Charles St., 330 Charles St.; 3:14, 363 Charles St.; 3:16, Tulip/South streets; 3:17, 193 South St.; 3:18, Elm Street (Rural Edge); 3:19, Maple Street; 3:20, Bandstand Park/Cross Walk/White Market; 3:23, Lyndon Meadows; 3:28, 1008 Gilman Rd.; 3:29, Urie Street; 3:33, 3264 Gilman Rd./Echo Dale Farm.
Route #4 — Konda
AM: 7:20, Dipper Doodles; 7:26, Maplewood Lodge and Great Falls Drive; 7:28, Mattock’s Park; 7:37, 427 Lily Pond Rd.; 7:37, 479 Lily Pond Rd,; 7:38, Lily Pond Road/Horseshoe Lane; 7:40, Steve Street/Lilly Pond Road; 7:45, School.
PM: 3:05, School; 3:09, Steve Street/Lilly Pond Road; 3:10, 582 Lilly Pond Rd.; 3:10, Lily Pond Road/Horseshoe Lane; 3:11, 479 Lily Pond Rd.; 3:12, 427 Lily Pond Rd.; 3:18, Dipper Doodles; 3:23, Maplewood Lodge and Great Falls Drive; 3:25, Mattock’s Park.
Route #5 — Debbie
AM: 7:08, Lyndon Heights Drive, (146 Lyndon Heights Dr. — Beth Bigelo Daycare); 7:10, Lyndon Heights Drive — Wilson Circle; 7:14, Lyn Haven Trailer Park/Calendar Brook Road; 7:18, 547 Lynburke Rd. (Simpson Apartments); 7:19, Car Wash; 7:20, Olivia’s Place; 7:21, Powers Park/Route 5; 7:22, corner of Main/Middle streets; 7:25, Church Street/Day Care; 7:29, 222 High St.; 7:30, 106 Hill St.; 7:33, 112 Whipple Hill Dr.; 7:34, 239 Whipple Hill Dr.; 7:35, 440 Whipple Hill Dr.; 7:36, Whipple Hill Drive and Remington Lane; 7:37, Fox Run Circle and Finney Drive (AM only); 7:40, School.
PM: 3:05, School; 3:06, Liberty Lane; 3:09, Gus Run, 440 Whipple Hill Dr.; 3:10, Remington Lane/Whipple Hill Drive; 3:12, 239 Whipple Hill Dr.; 3:12, 112 Whipple Hill Dr.; 3:13, 106 Hill St.; 3:14, 222 High St.; 3:17, Church/Depot streets; 3:18, Church Street/Day Care; 3:20, Middle/Main streets; 3:22, Powers Park Drive; 3:23, Olivia’s Place; 3:24, Car Wash; 3:30, Lyndon Heights Drive (146 Lyndon Heights Dr. — Beth Bigelo Daycare), Lyndon Heights Drive — Wilson Circle; 3:37, Lyn Haven Trailer Park; 3:43, 547 Lynburke Rd. (Simpson Apartments).
Route #6 — Diane
AM: 7:05, Cotton/Buchler roads; 7:11, Vermont Drive; 7:11, Fall Brook Road/South Wheelock; 7:14, Happy Hill Road; 7:15, Bean Pond Road; 7:17, Fall Brook/Cotton roads; 7:18, 740 Cotton Rd.; 7:19, 449 Cotton Rd.; 7:21, 81 Cotton Rd.; 7:22, Vail Drive and Ralph’s Road; 7:22, 768 Vail Dr.; 7:23, Vail Drive and Couture Flat; 7:24, Vail Drive and Blue Spruce Lane; 7:25, Speedwell Estates; 7:27, Mountain View Avenue; 7:30, Town House; 7:31, intersection by Puking Pig, 1093 Back Center Rd; 7:33, Back Center Road/Riverside Court; 7:35, Colonnade; 7:37, Broad/Pleasant streets; 7:37, Broad/Boston streets; 7:37, 469 Broad St.; 7:46, School.
PM: 3:05, School; 3:10, Tute Hill Road/Charles Street; 3:12, 469 Broad St.; 3:13, Broad/Boston streets; 3:14, Broad/Pleasant streets; 3:15, Hoagies (PM only); 3:16, Colonnade; 3:17, Back Center Road/Riverside Court; 3:18, 288 Back Center Rd.; 3:19, intersection by Puking Pig, 1093 Back Center Rd; 3:21, Town House; 3:23, Lyndon Institute (PM only), Cross Walk before LI; 3:25, Mountain View Avenue; 3:28, Speedwell Estates; 3:29, Vail Drive and Blue Spruce Lane; 3:30, Vail Drive and Couture Flat; 3:31, 768 Vail Dr.; 3:32, Vail Drive and Ralph’s Road; 3:33, 81 Cotton Rd.; 3:35, 449 Cotton Rd.; 3:36, Cotton/Buchler roads; 3:37, Fall Brook/Cotton roads; 3:39, Bean Pond Road; 3:40, Happy Hill Road; 3:42, Fall Brook Road/South Wheelock; 3:43, Vermont Drive.
Route #7
AM: 6:59, 2486 Darling Hill Rd.; 7:02, 1869 Darling Hill Rd.; 7:09, Pudding Hill and Shores Hill roads; 7:10, 39 Pudding Hill Rd.; 7:11, 191 Pudding Hill Rd.; 7:12, Twilight Lane; 7:14, 79 Dollys Rd.; 7:15, 220 Dollys Rd.; 7:16 Dollys Road/Sherburne Lane; 7:19, Airport Road and Old Coach Road; 7:25, 766 Little Egypt Rd.; 7:26, 475 Little Egypt Rd./Sandy Lane; 7:27, Birchwood Terrace; 7:27, Pharoh Drive; 7:28, 23 Little Egypt Rd.; 7:30, Higher Ground Stables/Route 5; 7:37, 267 Deer Run Lane (Cindy Sanville’s Day Care); 7:38, 203 Deer Run Lane (Play & Learn Day Care); 7:40, Deer Run Lane/Abby Lane; 7:42, School.
PM: 3:05, School; 3:06, Deer Run Lane/Abby Lane; 3:07, 267 Deer Run Lane (Cindy Sanville’s Day Care); 3:07, 203 Deer Run Lane (Play & Learn Day Care); 3:15, 2486 Darling Hill Rd.; 3:17, 1869 Darling Hill Rd.; 3:26, Higher Ground Stables/Route 5; 3:28, 23 Little Egypt Rd.; 3:29, Pharoh Drive; 3:30, Birchwood Terrace; 3:30, 475 Little Egypt Rd./Sandy Lane; 3:37, Airport Road and Old Coach Road; 3:41, 79 Dollys Rd.; 3:42, 220 Dollys Rd.; 3:43, Dollys Road and Sherburne Lane; 3:48, Twilight Lane; 3:49, 355 Pudding Hill Rd.; 3:50, 191 Pudding Hill Rd.; 3:51, 145 Pudding Hill Rd.; 3:52, 39 Pudding Hill Rd.; 3:53, Pudding Hill and Shores Hill roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.