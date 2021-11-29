Lyndon Upward Bound Alumna Danielle Hume Named 2021 VEOP Achiever

SHEFFIELD – Danielle Hume has been chosen as the 2021 Vermont Educational Opportunities Programs (VEOP) Achiever. She will represent Lyndon Upward Bound at the annual 2021 VEOP conference on Jan. 7 which will be held virtually for the second year in a row.
The VEOP Achiever Award is given each autumn to an educational opportunity program participant who has successfully completed postsecondary study and has received recognition for academic achievement, is a person of high stature within their profession, and has made significant civic, community or professional contributions. Danielle earned this award through her hard work, determination, perseverance and resiliency as she became the first generation in her immediate family to earn a bachelor’s degree. The embodiment of why Educational Opportunity Programs such as Upward Bound, Talent Search and Student Support Services were created in the first place, Danielle utilized the TRIO Upward Bound program at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon as a springboard that allowed her to reach her fullest potential, and ensure that lack of knowledge or financial resources didn’t hinder her from success in a post-secondary education.
Danielle says of the Education Opportunity Program: “TRIO paved a path for me on a road that I never even know existed. TRIO opened doors that I couldn’t even see, and in a world where I only viewed the day-to-day, TRIO showed me a future. Rick pushed me to be the best version of myself that I could be, and because of that, I chose a college that I could afford and one where I could succeed, become a leader, and do great things … And I did all of that. I graduated with a high GPA, I confidently spoke to a crowd of hundreds of people, and I successfully navigated that first step into the professional world.”
As a high school student, Danielle attended Lyndon Institute where she worked hard and did well in a rigorous college preparatory curriculum. It was here that she learned about the (formerly named) Lyndon State College Upward Bound program, and knew that it would help her become more prepared for college. While her classmates were playing or working during their vacations, Danielle spent two summers on the Lyndon State College (now NVU) campus improving her college skills, taking classes, studying for the SAT, touring colleges and volunteering in the community. In addition to her academic goals, Danielle accumulated over 300 hours of community service working with a local pharmacy, the Birthing Center at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital, organizing her school’s Santa Fund, and helping coordinate the Warm the Children program where she helped distribute over $25,000 of new clothing to school-aged children from modest income families in the northeast kingdom. Her volunteer service was recognized by Vermont Gov. James Douglas in 2006 when she was awarded the Governor’s Award for Community Service. She was one of only six high school students recognized throughout the entire state.
From here, Danielle enrolled in Southern Vermont College as a student in the Business School; earning her spot on the Provost list and volunteering with Big Brothers and Big Sisters. Danielle was awarded the Miller Scholarship at SVC, the Vermont State TRIO (VEOP) Scholarship, and was the treasurer — and then the president — of the Student Government Association. While engaged in college study, Danielle perfected her time management and leadership abilities, as well as honed her counselor and activities coordinator skills. Danielle said, “It was incredibly powerful to be on the other side of the program, being the one students looked up to and being someone they could aspire to be like. I was able to gain more self-confidence, practice speaking in front of groups, mentor youth, create programming, try things like teaching a small class, network with Upward Bound staff, and be a positive role model.” In 2010 Danielle graduated from SVC with a bachelor of science in Business Administration.
In 2017 Danielle was hired as the program coordinator for the Lyndon Economic Opportunity AmeriCorps Program (LEAP) at NVU-Lyndon and assumed the role of program director less than 2 years later. During this time, she has enrolled hundreds of local professionals as AmeriCorps Members serving with local community partners, including nearly 30 NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound alums. Not only does this role allow Danielle to build and strengthen her close knit community, it also allows her to continue supporting the Lyndon Upward Bound program. Her history with TRIO has allowed her to give the program’s summer AmeriCorps members insight, opportunities and guidance that they could not get elsewhere.
“I have the honor of providing service opportunities to individuals who serve in my program and partnering with the NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound program to give back to a program that means so much to me. I have paid off my students loans; I have become a parent and a homeowner. I have become a leader and a successful, confident, worthy member of my community. I am all of these things and have accomplished all of these things because of Upward Bound; because of TRIO.”
VEOP is a professional organization actively working to ensure equal access to and success in higher education for Vermont students. Students are often the first generation in their families to attend college, are from low- to moderate-income families, are underrepresented, or are individuals with disabilities. Vermont currently has 14 different Educational Opportunity Programs. Collectively, these federally funded programs (known as TRIO) serve over 6,600 Vermonters and bring almost $10 million annually to the state. These include: Student Support Service programs that serve more than 1,100 college students, five Upward Bound programs serving 360 high school students statewide, a statewide Talent Search program, assisting 1,000 middle and high school students, the Vermont GEAR UP program, working with more than 2,600 low-income middle and high school students across the state, Educational Opportunity Center (EOC), advising more than 1,700 adults statewide annually, and the Ronald E. McNair Scholars program, helping undergraduate students pursue graduate education. VEOP members also include Upward Bound programs at SUNY Plattsburgh and SUNY Adirondack in neighboring New York. To learn more visit: www.veop.org.
