Ten Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound students attended the 2023 Green Mountain Scholars Bowl event hosted at NVU’s Johnson campus on March 12. The Scholars Bowl is an annual event that brings together Upward Bound programs from across Vermont and Northern New York for friendly competition and networking.

At the event, students heard from keynote speaker Demetrius Brown, an Upward Bound alumni from Mississippi and Johnson’s director of residential life; attended an admissions presentation presented by Campus Visit and Events Coordinator Daniel Haycook for the new Vermont State University, and went on a tour of the Johnson campus.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.