NVU-Lyndon's Upward Bound Team WoMensa took first place at the 2023 Green Mountain Scholars Bowl: from left, Shannon Florentine from Blue Mountain Union School; Cassandra Vanderhoof from Lyndon Institute; Zofia Kosakowski from Rivendell Academy; Cady Robillard and Tori Persons, both from LI. (Courtesy photo)
NVU-Lyndon's Upward Bound Team AcuMen took third place at the 2023 Green Mountain Scholars Bowl: from left, Vincent Courtemarche from Lyndon Institute; John Oppermann from Canaan Memorial High School; Hayden Marceau and Joseph Schabler, both LI; Thomas Hinton from Lake Region Union High School. (Courtesy photo)
NVU-Lyndon's Upward Bound Team WoMensa took first place at the 2023 Green Mountain Scholars Bowl: from left, Shannon Florentine from Blue Mountain Union School; Cassandra Vanderhoof from Lyndon Institute; Zofia Kosakowski from Rivendell Academy; Cady Robillard and Tori Persons, both from LI. (Courtesy photo)
NVU-Lyndon's Upward Bound Team AcuMen took third place at the 2023 Green Mountain Scholars Bowl: from left, Vincent Courtemarche from Lyndon Institute; John Oppermann from Canaan Memorial High School; Hayden Marceau and Joseph Schabler, both LI; Thomas Hinton from Lake Region Union High School. (Courtesy photo)
Ten Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound students attended the 2023 Green Mountain Scholars Bowl event hosted at NVU’s Johnson campus on March 12. The Scholars Bowl is an annual event that brings together Upward Bound programs from across Vermont and Northern New York for friendly competition and networking.
At the event, students heard from keynote speaker Demetrius Brown, an Upward Bound alumni from Mississippi and Johnson’s director of residential life; attended an admissions presentation presented by Campus Visit and Events Coordinator Daniel Haycook for the new Vermont State University, and went on a tour of the Johnson campus.
The day culminated with the Scholars Bowl competition, in which eight five-student teams competed in the team trivia style event. The categories included: SAT preparation, Federal Financial Aid, Mathematics, History, Brain Teasers, Science and Pop Culture. The 2 NVU-Lyndon teams placed first and third in the competition.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in 10 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.