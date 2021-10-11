Madison Lefebvre, of Lyndonville, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 summer semester at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.
Madison Lefebvre Named to 2021 Summer Dean’s List at Kent State
