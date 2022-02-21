Madison Lefebvre, of Lyndonville, has been named to the 2021 fall dean’s list at Kent State University, in Kent, Ohio. To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.
Madison Lefebvre Named to Dean’s List at Kent State University
