Madison Lefebvre, of Lyndonville, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 summer semester at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.
