Marina Rockwell Awarded Free And Accepted Masons Scholarship

Orleans Lodge #55 Free and Accepted Masons presented a $1,000 scholarship to Marina Rockwell, a 2022 graduate of Lake Region Union High School, on Dec. 29, 2022. Marina is the daughter of Charles and Jaime Rockwell of Orleans, and is studying Civil Engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Shown above, Marina is being presented her scholarship by Worshipful Master Patrick Thompson. (Courtesy photo)
