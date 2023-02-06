Marina Rockwell Awarded Free And Accepted Masons Scholarship
Buy Now

Orleans Lodge #55 Free and Accepted Masons presented a $1,000 scholarship to Marina Rockwell, a 2022 graduate of Lake Region Union High School, on Dec. 29, 2022. Marina is the daughter of Charles and Jaime Rockwell of Orleans, and is studying Civil Engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Shown above, Marina is being presented her scholarship by Worshipful Master Patrick Thompson. (Courtesy photo)

Orleans Lodge #55 Free and Accepted Masons presented a $1,000 scholarship to Marina Rockwell, a 2022 graduate of Lake Region Union High School, on Dec. 29, 2022. Marina is the daughter of Charles and Jaime Rockwell of Orleans, and is studying Civil Engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Shown above, Marina is being presented her scholarship by Worshipful Master Patrick Thompson. (Courtesy photo)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.