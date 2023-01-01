LOS ANGELES, CA — MarketDraft, a fast-growing platform launched in 2021, is revolutionizing the way people learn about the markets and investing. Through its unique approach of combining education with game play, the platform is providing a free, fun, and interactive learning experience for its rapidly growing community of thousands of users in the stock and crypto markets.

But MarketDraft’s impact goes beyond just its educational offerings. The platform is also bridging a new approach to advertising, using sponsorships and advertising revenue to payout cash prizes to contest winners in a subtle, almost unnoticed format. This innovative approach to advertising has the potential to change the way businesses reach consumers, and as the digital advertising market continues to thrive with over $500 billion spent on digital ads in the United States each year, MarketDraft’s valuation is consistently on the rise. In fact, the platform is forecasted to reach a multi-million-dollar valuation in the near future, with some industry experts predicting a potential billion-dollar valuation within the decade.

