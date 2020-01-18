‘Martha Graham’s Cold War: The Dance of American Diplomacy’: a Lecture By Dr. Victoria Phillips

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
St. Johnsbury Academy will welcome acclaimed author, Dr. Victoria Phillips, to campus on Monday, Jan. 27, for a lecture on her latest book, “Martha Graham’s Cold War: The Dance of American Diplomacy.” Sponsors for the event are the Ned & Sarah Handy Fund for Dance in collaboration with Catamount Arts, The Athenaeum, and Kingdom County Productions.
Dr. Victoria Phillips is a professor of history at Columbia University, director of the Cold War Archival Research Project (CWAR), and Visiting Fellow in the Department of International History at the London School of Economics. She has also provided programs at major universities across the country, including West Point. She specializes in cold war history and cultural diplomacy.
