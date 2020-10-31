The Vermont Bar Association Diversity Section and Young Lawyers Division are co-sponsoring the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Poster-Essay Contest for Vermont Middle School Students, to celebrate the life and message of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Participating middle school students can create a poster and write a short essay interpreting Dr. King’s quote “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
Awards will be presented at a statehouse ceremony at around the time of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday (statehouse safety rules permitting), and the winning posters and essays will be displayed at the Vermont Supreme Court Building and published in the Vermont Bar Journal.
The deadline for submissions is Dec. 18. A flyer, rules and entry form were recently sent to all middle school principals for distribution. Please contact info@vtbar.org if you have any questions, or if you would like more information. Contest materials are also available on the www.vtbar.org website.
