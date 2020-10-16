MATH SKILLS

Jo Hall’s sixth-grade-math students at Good Shepherd Catholic School, in St. Johnsbury, display their work connecting percentages to ratios: from left, Ava Weaver, Oliver Hetzelt, Griffin Knisley and Cayden Keafer. (Courtesy Photo)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Seized, then stolen back: Hartford battles with dirt bikers
- 'Big pile' of eels dumped in NYC park; impact not yet known
- Massachusetts ban on pandemic evictions, foreclosures ending
- University scraps $70 application fee to boost access
- Brazil leader's ally suspended after underwear cash jackpot
- Artist hikes length of Vermont, painting along the way
- Fight for Maine seat brings less money, fire than last time
- Scammers seize on US election, but it's not votes they want
- Outbreak linked to restaurant, patrons may have been exposed
- Joe Kennedy III: Senate campaign improperly spent $1.5M
- H.S. Football: Lyndon, St. J To Collide As Vermont Unveils Regional Playoff
- Friday’s Scores/Top Performers And Saturday’s Schedule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.