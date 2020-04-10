Matthew Dumont, of Derby, was recently inducted to the Chi Sigma Mu Honor Society. A student at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., Matthew is majoring in Sport Management. The induction took place at the Commission on Sport Management Accreditation Conference (COSMA) at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge on Feb. 6. COSMA, a specialized accrediting body, promotes and recognizes excellence in sport management education worldwide in colleges and universities at the baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral levels.
