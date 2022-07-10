McKenna Blay, a student at Lake Region Union High School in Orleans, has been selected to represent Lowell as a National Youth correspondent to the 2022 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University in Washington, DC. McKenna joins a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media.

McKenna was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest in journalism and media studies. National youth correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media.

The experiential portion of the program is complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community. Presenters include prominent journalists, CEOs of major media outlets, researchers, and recent college graduates successfully entering the field.

McKenna is being supported by her high school, Lake Region Union; her former elementary school, Lowell Graded School; Friends of Lowell Kids; and the Jay Focus Group — Send a Student From Orleans County to Summer Camp for a Week. Many community members have also donated to the raffles and scholarships that helped her to raise funds to attend this trip, which is an opportunity to expand her horizons and learn more about her future goals and aspirations to one day be an author and book editor.

The Washington Journalism and Media Conference offers aspiring journalists and student leaders a week-long program, and will encourage and inspire young leaders from across the country who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this industry. The conference will be held July 17 to 22.

For more information, go to wjmc.gmu.edu.

