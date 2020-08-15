McKenna Verge, of St. Johnsbury, was named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pa. In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
McKenna Verge Earns Spring 2020 Dean’s List Honors At Edinboro University
