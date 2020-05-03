Megan Gifford Accepted Into Lyndon Upward Bound Program

LYNDON — Megan Gifford was recently accepted into the Upward Bound Program located at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. Megan is a freshman at Hazen Union School where she is a member of band, chorus and select chorus. In her free time, Megan enjoys baking, music, and reading. In the future, she hopes to help animals in some capacity, either as a Vet Tech or in an animal shelter. Megan is very excited for the Upward Bound program and all of the opportunities that it will provide, including making new friends, going on trips and complete service work at the local vet offices.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college-preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest-income, first-in-family, college-bound students with the academic background, college-preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in nine area high schools dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802)-626-3814.
