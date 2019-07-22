Melena Jenks, of East Burke, joined members of the upcoming freshman class as Bob Jones University hosted Summer Orientation 2019 in June. Incoming students and their parents became familiar with the campus and attended informational sessions about the BJU experience including academics, student development and financial aid. Students were also able to receive academic and career counsel from faculty and register for their fall classes. Jenks will be majoring in Communication Disorders when classes begin Sept, 4.
