Melissa Helstein, of Lower Waterford, graduated during commencement ceremonies held May 13 and 14, 2022 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisc. Melissa is a graduate of the School of Veterinary Medicine, earning a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine.
Melissa Helstein is Spring 2022 Graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison
