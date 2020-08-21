The Vermont Veterinary Medical Association Foundation (VVMAF) recently announce the recipients of their 2020 scholarships:
• Ryan Flannery, of Calais, a senior at Tufts University Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine. He is a single dad, a farmer and a former member of the US Coast Guard. Ryan plans to join an ambulatory medical practice to take his skills to small Vermont farms, treating both large and companion animals.
• Brittain Shorter, of Colchester, is a senior at Tufts University Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine with an impressive student resume. He plans to return to Vermont to join a small/mixed animal practice working in both emergency and internal medicine as well as with wildlife.
• Melissa Helstein, of Sutton and Waterford, is a junior at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. Between semesters, Melissa works as a veterinary assistant at Maple Hill Veterinary Service in Danville and has also worked at River Cove Animal Hospital in Williston and at Newbury Veterinary Clinic.
Students graduating veterinary school generally have an extraordinary debt load, with some students having borrowed several hundred thousand dollars. This is a crushing amount of debt for young veterinarians just starting out in their career and can take decades to pay off.
VVMAF’s mission is to provide scholarships for Vermonters attending veterinary school to help lower the debt load they face upon graduation. Applicants are chosen based on their overall burden of debt, academic achievement, desire to return to practice in Vermont, and their ability to overcome obstacles which confront them upon entering the veterinary profession. Funds are raised through contributions from veterinarians in Vermont and from the New England Veterinary Medical Association Conference.
Since its establishment in 2012, the VVMAF has contributed $81,000 to Vermonters attending veterinary school. The number of scholarship applicants in 2020 far exceeded the number of awards given, and it was a difficult task to make the decision this year among extraordinary candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.