NEWPORT – The Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) recently announced those area high school graduates who are the recipients of MWA’s 2022 scholarships — Natasha Bowen, of North Country Union High School, who is pursuing an education in Pharmaceuticals; James Cilwik, also of NCUHS, who is interested in Civil Engineering; and Landyn Gile-Leach, of Lake Region Union High School in Orleans, who will pursue Civil Engineering and Construction Management.
Each student received a scholarship of $500. While this year’s recipients are not currently planning on pursuing environmentally-oriented careers, each student showed a strong commitment to preserving and restoring the environment through their actions and activities during their high school careers. In awarding them a scholarship, MWA is encouraging them to continue their advocacy for a cleaner, healthier environment.
Since 2012, the Memphremagog Watershed Association has been awarding scholarships to graduating secondary school students from schools within its watershed: North Country Union, Lake Region Union, Craftsbury Academy and United Christian Academy. Scholarships are awarded to students pursuing further education in the sciences, particularly, but not limited to, environmental science. Scholarship amounts range from $500 to $1500.
About Memphremagog Watershed Association
The Memphremagog Watershed Association was founded in 2007 as an organization dedicated to the preservation of the environment and natural beauty of the Memphremagog watershed. Its mission is to inform and educate the public concerning issues related to the watershed.
